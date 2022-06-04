Hoffman, Young win big at District track meet

The boys and girls track and field teams had meets at Warren, East Rockingham and Harrisonburg in one week and traveled to the District meet at Skyline fatigued.

In the throwers circle, Bryce Hoffman won the first gold; claiming the district title in the shot put with a toss of 137-7, he also came in 7th in the shot put. Nathan Jiminez placed 10th in the discus and Will Bunyea 14th in the shot. On the girls’ side, Chloe Rush was 3rd in the discus and 4th in the shot put and Jordan Alvarez 3rd in the shot put and 6th in the discus.

On the track, the boys 4 x 800 team of Aiden Dumas, Will Baker, Zachary Genz and Varick Nitzsche came in 4th just out of the medal round. In the sprints, Kaia Morris and McKinley Carpenter represented in the 100 and 200 for the girls and Robert Lindegren and Ki Johnson for the boys.

In the distance events, on the girls side, Elli Pursel raced to a 5th place finish in the 800 and Livia Kilby an 8th place finish. Kilby also raced to a 7th place finish in the 400 meters. On the boys’ side, Schuyler Nitzsche was 6th in the 3200 and 7th in the 1600.

The most exciting races of the day were the boys 1600 and 800 meter. In the 1600, Evan Young ran a strategic self-led race to capture the District Title, pulling away from the pack on the last lap. Nathan Lindegren wasted no time in the 800; as the gun blasted, so did Lindegren—off the line bolting to the lead and raced untouched and unchallenged the entire way for a PR of 2.04.43 to claim the District Title.

Off to the Regional meet at Caroline High School William Monroe went on a day with no wind and pleasant calm conditions. The athletes knew time or distance did not matter as they were performing for place; the top 4 go to the state meet!

Many performed Personal Records to finish their season. The thriller was Evan Young racing to a 2nd place PR of 4:37,32 and a lean at the line for the Regional Title! Bryce Hoffman, who placed 2nd in the discus, and Evan Young competed to make it to the State Meet at Liberty University on Saturday June 4th. Congratulations Bryce and Evan!