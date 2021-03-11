 Skip to main content
Hoffman wins states & sets new shot put record
Alex Hoffman

Alex Hoffman, a senior at William Monroe High School, went from throwing a shot put 45 feet in spring 2019, above, to qualifying for nationals with a throw longer than 56 feet, 4 1/4 inches recently.

 File Photo by Brian Mellott/for the Greene County Record

Alex Hoffman admitted to feeling some jitters during the March 2 VHSL Class 3 state indoor track and field meet.

William Monroe’s reigning Class 3 indoor state shot put champion scratched on his first two throws, which put him on the brink of not making the finals. Hoffman made the most of the third throw, posting the second best throw of the preliminary rounds to secure a spot in the finals.

“The first two throws, I was so nervous and I scratched,” Hoffman said. “The third throw [of preliminaries] I had to just stand still to make it to finals.”

The pressure subsided in the finals for Hoffman, who posted a throw of 52 feet, six inches, to put his name at the top of the leaderboard. The senior standout saved his best throw for last, launching the shot put 56 feet, 4¼ inches to win the state championship and set a new Class 3 state indoor track meet record, eclipsing the old mark of 55-5 set by Fort Defiance’s Zack Boyer in 2017.

“I was able to finally hit my marks in the last throw and let it all out,” he said. “It was exciting. In the finals, I did well and made some good throws. It feels great to be state champion. I’ve been chasing it and I’m glad I was able to do it today.”

