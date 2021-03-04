Historic football season kicks off with win

Adapt. That might be the word of the year for everyone, but definitely for student athletes at William Monroe High School. Between postponing and shortening seasons, COVID-19 protocols for practices and games and uncertainty whether fans will be allowed or marching band or cheerleaders, very little is the same this year versus a regular year, except one special thing: when they gear up, they’re still Dragons.
Football kicked off last week with an on-the-road win against Manassas Park.
“It’s been tough with the weather,” said head coach Jon Rocha prior to the game. “But everyone’s had to deal with it. And it’s football in February. So you’re going to have to deal with things like that.”
Rocha said his coaching staff has been mindful of following all the guidelines, too.
“We are playing football and we don’t want to lose it,” he said. “The kids are being good about it. That’s the way this season’s going and everyone knows that. So we sort of just have to take it day by day.”
Kyle Pursel, director of administrative services for the Greene County Public Schools district, said there is new information coming out often about guidelines.
“You just need to be flexible,” Pursel said. “The kids need this. I don’t care what the sport is, they need to be active; they need to have that different social time even if it’s going to look different because they’re going to be socially distanced.”
Football was the first of the “fall” sports to get back to playing, followed by volleyball this week and golf and cross country next week.
Rocha said the season is not only shortened, but faster.
“We usually have five weeks and two scrimmages before our first game and we’re down to 15 practices and we had to get that in within two weeks,” he said. “However, the acclimation period stays the same; they had to get so many days in helmets and shoulder pads. We really haven’t had a chance to see what they can do against someone, so we won’t know truly what we need to fix until after tonight.”
While there are some things to fix, Rocha was pleased with the team’s first showing. William Monroe scored in the first 13 seconds of the game with the opening kickoff return by senior Jeremy Savoie. The Dragons defeated the Cougars 24-14.
“Having to deal with just two weeks of practice, snow, ice, and freezing temperatures the kids came out and did what they needed to do to overcome the distractions and win,” Rocha said after the game. “There were a lot of good plays last night, but we have a lot to fix also. That is to be expected with no scrimmages or film to see what we are doing wrong. Now we have played and we can see film to fix what we need to fix. I think the best thing about last night was seeing the team get to be high school football players. Win or lose, last night it was a win for both teams just playing the game.”
Pursel said the coaching staff and kids have done well adapting to all the challenges. William Monroe has a grass field so there isn’t a way to remove the snow from it.
“Last week, they practiced out on the blacktop behind the high school, basically doing drills and run-throughs,” Pursel said. “Instead of being inside they asked to use the blacktop. One of the things that have been interesting to see is how the coaches and their players adjust.”
The Dragons are quite senior-loaded—17 of the 42 players on the varsity team, in fact. Rocha said they were able to field 24 players on the junior varsity team, as well.
“We had a great turnout this year,” he said.
Football was able to finish its season in 2019 before the coronavirus pandemic hit, but spring sports were unable to play at all in 2020.
“Football’s fortunate. Basketball’s fortunate. If you look back and see the spring sports last year, they lost their season and I think that sits with a lot of us,” Rocha said. “We know that we’re very fortunate because we didn’t lose last year’s season and we get to play this season. And I think that’s the main thing on everyone’s mind. I think our seniors are really being very vigilant about it because they want to be able to play. And so I think if there is a silver lining about last spring and not playing is that we saw how hard that was not to have a senior year. So it’s sort of helped us to follow the guidelines this year.”
The Dragons lost four from last year’s team that are going to be hard to replace. Dupree Rucker had 2000 rushing yards.
“He was truly our workhorse,” Rocha said. “We have Michael McCauley, Alex Hoffman and Josh Johnson to replace him. We’re blessed with a good stable of running backs. Kaiden (Pritchett) is playing at (the University of) Richmond—that’s hard to replace. Xzabia (Kolack), a linebacker, is at Emory & Henry (College). And then you have Evan Wagner as tight end who’s at Shenandoah (University). It’s hard to replace three college-bound football players. But we’re doing it and I think with some good, good kids who are ready to step in and fill the shoes.”
Rocha said last year the team came in second in the Northwestern District.
“Last year we had four games to get ready for the district,” he said. “Now, we’re just jumping in. We tell kids it could be a great year, you just have to follow the guidelines so we can get through the year. And with the people we have returning, we can make a pretty good run. As long as we do everything we’re supposed to do, we could see ourselves in the post (season).”
Rocha was a member of the state-winning Dragon squad in 1991 and named head coach at his alma mater in 2014. The biggest difference between then and now is six feet.
“You have to remind them every day,” he said. “When it’s cold, they’re just like anyone else and want to be huddled together. The separation, especially with football, is probably the hardest adjustment.”
When the team goes into the locker room it’s broken up into pods to allow for the ability to remain six feet apart in there, as well, but the kids do accept it, he said.
“To kind of go along with that, I think regardless of the sport—we’ve had winter go through—they do just want to play and they’ve realized that in order for them to be able to play they have to follow these measures,” Pursel said. “They want to be able to play as long as they can, they know they kind of gotta seize the day, seize the moment.”
The first home game for the Dragons is currently scheduled for Saturday at noon on Martin Mooney Field. To watch a livestream of the game, visit https://www.nfhsnetwork.com/schools/william-monroe-high-school-stanardsville-va. A subscription is required.