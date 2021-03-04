Historic football season kicks off with win

Football was the first of the “fall” sports to get back to playing, followed by volleyball this week and golf and cross country next week.

Rocha said the season is not only shortened, but faster.

“We usually have five weeks and two scrimmages before our first game and we’re down to 15 practices and we had to get that in within two weeks,” he said. “However, the acclimation period stays the same; they had to get so many days in helmets and shoulder pads. We really haven’t had a chance to see what they can do against someone, so we won’t know truly what we need to fix until after tonight.”

While there are some things to fix, Rocha was pleased with the team’s first showing. William Monroe scored in the first 13 seconds of the game with the opening kickoff return by senior Jeremy Savoie. The Dragons defeated the Cougars 24-14.