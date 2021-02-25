High school golf coach tees off 22nd season

Morris said golf is a game you can enjoy for your whole life.

“If I can get them involved in it early in their lives and they continue to do it, they might become members later,” he said. “The coolest thing about it, one of the kids on my first golf team, he is a pro at a club in Virginia Beach and another that was on the state championship team is an assistant there. And another one from the second team I coached, he’s one of the pros at Spring Creek Golf Club. It’s so satisfying to know that they not only liked the game, but were able to advance their careers with it.”

Morris said he hopes to continue coaching for at least the next four years while his grandson is on the team.

“And then there’s another young man coming along that I like a lot and then I’ll stay for the two years after my grandson graduates,” he said. “So it’ll be close to a full 30 years of coaching; if my health stays.”

Staying this long wasn’t something Morris planned to do.

“I figured I’d make it through my son’s years and call it quits,” he said. “But like I said, I work with the juniors and we do the junior clinic and I’ve had so many good kids. That’s the main thing I enjoyed the most—the kids.”