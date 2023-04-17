If you drove by the Greene Hills Club on Friday Night, April 7th , and thought you saw several shooting stars, they actually were golf balls flying through the air and what appeared to be aliens were actually golfers wearing glow in the dark necklaces and bracelets, along with bags blinking in the dark. Glow in the dark golf balls and LED lit necklaces for participants created an atmosphere of fun to kick off the Epic Night Golf Captain’s Choice 7 Hole Tournament. Limited to 36 participants and 7 Holes of play, the tournament was filled on the day it was posted to members. This merriment was kicked off by a social hour beforehand with golf beginning at dark. With lit tee boxes, fairways flanked with LED glow strips to create runways from tee to green, and a lit flagstick, golfers teed off around 7:15 PM. 1st and 2nd Place winners saw a tie with a Net Score of 25. After a match back of cards from Hole 18, 1st Place of this fun- filled tournament was awarded to the team of Daniel Woodson, Rob Fleming, and Mark and Tanja Zimmerson while 2nd Place was awarded to the team of Christopher Salyers, David Morris, and Bryston and Lane Giannini. 3rd Place winners also witnessed a tie with even par, a 27, between the teams of Noah Brear, Nicholas Littlehales-Staton, Mary and Bill Cave and the team of Tim Woodson, John Pond, and Jamie and Ashley Artale. In the end, the general buzz of the crowd suggested this was a well-organized event and a perfect way to keep the golfers and their guests entertained. While some members did not play in the event, they definitely had just as much fun watching from the Hills Grille deck as they witnessed balls flying through the air like shooting stars and well-lit aliens moving on the fairways in the dark.