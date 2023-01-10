Greene Hills LGA supports Feeding Greene

Under the leadership of Lisa Placa, the Greene Hills LGA once again sponsored a food drive to help a local volunteer organization, FEEDING GREENE, an organization that provides food in and around the Greene County area. Each year, people around the area go hungry, and the first place they find relief is in a neighborhood food pantry. FEEDING GREENE serves between 300-350 families each month, and the number is growing. In addition, this volunteer organization also provides deliveries to those without transportation or who have physical needs and those in need of emergency food assistance.
Containers were set up in the entry way to the Hills Grille restaurant since November 28th and continued until December 19th. The response to this need was tremendous from the Greene Hills members as several deliveries were transported to the food pantry, totaling over 150 pounds. Thankfully, where there is hunger, food banks are working hard to get food to people in need. This valuable volunteer organization provides children with meals to promote their growth, parents with groceries to fill their cabinets, and seniors with nutrition to keep them strong.