Greene Hills LGA supports Feeding Greene

Under the leadership of Lisa Placa, the Greene Hills LGA once again sponsored a food drive to help a local volunteer organization, FEEDING GREENE, an organization that provides food in and around the Greene County area. Each year, people around the area go hungry, and the first place they find relief is in a neighborhood food pantry. FEEDING GREENE serves between 300-350 families each month, and the number is growing. In addition, this volunteer organization also provides deliveries to those without transportation or who have physical needs and those in need of emergency food assistance.