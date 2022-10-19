With the threat of impending rain and cold temperatures, 96 women from all over central Virginia flocked to the ever popular Greene Hills Captain’s Choice Octoberfest golf tournament held on Tuesday, October 4th. Once all women registered, women were then grouped into teams based on handicaps with all teams consisting of A, B, C, and D players. With a two way tie and a match back of cards from Hole 18, the team of Judy Elias, Murph Williams, Pat Miller, and Candy Weck were named the Champions, posting a 65. In 2nd place, also scoring a 65, was the team of Antoinette Lucas, Camille Nichols, Kathryn Baylor, and Sherry Smith followed closely behind by the 3rd Place team consisting of Gretchen Scheuerman, Tina Updike, Sue Reynolds, and Sharon Griffin, scoring a 66. With a 3-way tie score of 69 for 4th Place and winning on the match back of cards from Hole 18, the team of Lorrie Hansen, Stash Stanley, Nancy Trudel, and Karen Mastervich won out over the 5th Place team, Katie Cox, Mary Athey, Betty Gosnell, and Cheri Lawson. Also with a 69, the team of Lori Young, Karen Richardson, Fran Lapan, and Diane Brownlee scored 6th Place. Closest to the pins were awarded to Camille Nichols and Peggy King while longest drives were awarded to Gretchen Scheuermann and Vicky Robinson.
Greene Hills Ladies Octoberfest continues to successful
- Mary Cave
