Golf team unbeatable

WMHS Dragons Golf clinched two more wins this past week from Culpeper and Skyline high schools, to post a winning record for the 2021 season.

On Monday, March 15, Monroe captured a win at home against Culpeper, scoring 159 to 223. This was definitely a senior win as all four seniors led the charge. Low scorer for the round was Grant Woodson, posting a 37 (2 over par), while Shane Coleman followed closely behind with a 39. Hayden Gibson shot a 40 and Landon Gibson contributed with a 43. Both freshmen on the team, Daniel Woodson and Christopher Salyers, each posted a 44. Scoring for Culpeper was Nathan Amos who shot a 44; Colton Metzgar, 52; Chase Furr, 63; and Liam Van Nostrand.

The Dragons then traveled to Shenandoah Valley on Wednesday, March 17, to take on Skyline. Despite heavy winds and frigid temperatures, the Dragons scored 162 to 184 to pull out a district win.

Low scorer for the round was Coach Ronnie Morris’s grandson, freshman Christopher Salyers, who shot an amazing 1 over par for a 37. Senior Hayden Gibson posted a 40; freshman Daniel Woodson, 42; and senior Shane Coleman, a 43 to round out their win. Grant Woodson and Landon Morris both scored a 44. Scoring for Sklyine was Noah Williams, 39; Daniel Campbell, 47; Gabriel Smith, 48; Nathan Thomas, 50; Audrey Duewere, 50; and Alex Guercio, 51.

At press time, the Dragons held a 3-1 record overall and 1-1 District record. The Dragons would face Manassas Park and George Mason on Monday, March 22, at the Greene Hills Club.