 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Golf team unbeatable
0 comments

Golf team unbeatable

  • 0
WMHS Golf

Grant Woodson tees off during last Monday’s match against Culpeper County.

 Photo by Brian Mellott/For the Greene County Record

WMHS Dragons Golf clinched two more wins this past week from Culpeper and Skyline high schools, to post a winning record for the 2021 season.

On Monday, March 15, Monroe captured a win at home against Culpeper, scoring 159 to 223. This was definitely a senior win as all four seniors led the charge. Low scorer for the round was Grant Woodson, posting a 37 (2 over par), while Shane Coleman followed closely behind with a 39. Hayden Gibson shot a 40 and Landon Gibson contributed with a 43. Both freshmen on the team, Daniel Woodson and Christopher Salyers, each posted a 44. Scoring for Culpeper was Nathan Amos who shot a 44; Colton Metzgar, 52; Chase Furr, 63; and Liam Van Nostrand.

The Dragons then traveled to Shenandoah Valley on Wednesday, March 17, to take on Skyline. Despite heavy winds and frigid temperatures, the Dragons scored 162 to 184 to pull out a district win.

Low scorer for the round was Coach Ronnie Morris’s grandson, freshman Christopher Salyers, who shot an amazing 1 over par for a 37. Senior Hayden Gibson posted a 40; freshman Daniel Woodson, 42; and senior Shane Coleman, a 43 to round out their win. Grant Woodson and Landon Morris both scored a 44. Scoring for Sklyine was Noah Williams, 39; Daniel Campbell, 47; Gabriel Smith, 48; Nathan Thomas, 50; Audrey Duewere, 50; and Alex Guercio, 51.

At press time, the Dragons held a 3-1 record overall and 1-1 District record. The Dragons would face Manassas Park and George Mason on Monday, March 22, at the Greene Hills Club.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

OUTDOORS: A stable deer harvest
Sports

OUTDOORS: A stable deer harvest

I remember back in 1987 when the deer harvest first exceeded 100,000 animals. I thought at the time that the Game Department had lost their co…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert