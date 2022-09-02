On Friday, August 19th, the Greene Hills Club held its still ever popular Friday Night Scotch Foursome. Couples (a two person team- one male and one female) came out to play in a Pinehurst Scotch foursome style, where each person hits a tee shot, then hit the other’s shot for the second stroke , and afterwards, choose a shot to alternate into the hole. Winning the first match for Gross of the season was the team of Sara Joyner and Tommy Tanner, shooting a 34 for 9 holes of play. Winning Net was the team of Samantha and Brad Gentry with a 29.5 while Jerry Amos and Shirley Kite placed second in Net with a 30.
Friday Night Scotch Foursomes still a hit for couples
- Mary Cave
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
The William Monroe boys and girls cross country teams had their opening meet at the Central Woodstock Invitational Saturday August 27 competin…
Stuarts Draft traveled across the mountain to Greene County on Friday night to take on William Monroe in both teams’ 2022 high school football…
Under the leadership of Coach Ronnie Morris, the William Monroe Dragons hit the road on Thursday, August 15th, to earn a victory over the past…