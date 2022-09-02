 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Friday Night Scotch Foursomes still a hit for couples

On Friday, August 19th, the Greene Hills Club held its still ever popular Friday Night Scotch Foursome. Couples (a two person team- one male and one female) came out to play in a Pinehurst Scotch foursome style, where each person hits a tee shot, then hit the other’s shot for the second stroke , and afterwards, choose a shot to alternate into the hole. Winning the first match for Gross of the season was the team of Sara Joyner and Tommy Tanner, shooting a 34 for 9 holes of play. Winning Net was the team of Samantha and Brad Gentry with a 29.5 while Jerry Amos and Shirley Kite placed second in Net with a 30.

