Friday Night at the Greene Hills Club have become popular for its members as men and women congregate at 6 PM to participate in a fun filled night of friendly rivalry in the 9 Hole Scotch Foursome. Winning 1st Place in Gross on Friday, September 3rd, was the team of Steve DeMasters and Debbie Brown with a score of 34 while Mary Cave and Gary Woodson posted a 29.5 to win 1st Place in Net. John and Rhonda Batten placed 2nd in Net with a 30.5.
Friday Night Scotch Foursome going strong
- Mary Cave
-
-
- 0
