Football: Dragons defeat Spotswood, 34-21

Dragon senior wide receiver Shea Jeffers returned the kickoff, helping the Dragons fight their way toward the end zone but ending the third quarter just 18 yards from the goal as the clock ran out. At the start of the fourth quarter, Jones earned the fourth down and Powell-Jackson landed an impressive catch in the end zone for his second touchdown of the night. Ward made good on the conversion to tie up the score at 21.

“After halftime, we went down by seven and we just rallied,” Jeffers said. “We were driving to the end zone and Davien (Griffieth) threw me a 35-yard fade ball and I went up and grabbed it … that was just a surreal play. Of course, we had Josh in the back of our minds the entire time. … We all feel like he was still out there on the field with us. We’re a very inspired team and I think that’s going to get us far.”

Powell-Jackson didn’t let up in the fourth quarter, earning a first down at the four-yard line with eight minutes left in the game. Senior fullback Bryce Hoffman carried it to the one-yard line for a second down before Powell-Jackson once again scored for the Dragons, bringing the score to 28-21 (with the extra point) with 6:24 left in the game.