Esports are safe to play—even in a pandemic

“We worked a lot, especially at the beginning, figuring out what type of characters we wanted to play and how to combo their strengths together to make a team that’s going to work really well as a cohesive unit and not just five individual parts,” Northcutt said. “You have to function well with four other people or you won’t succeed.” During a match, players chat with each other (if playing in the same room) or use headsets and in-game chat functions to convey important messages about what the other team is doing.

As for how esports compares to other “traditional” physical sports, Northcutt says it’s all about teamwork and collaboration.

“The esports games are just as competitive as traditional sports would be,” he said. “A common vein through almost any sport is that it requires discipline and training to actually improve at, and esports isn’t any different. You can’t just mindlessly play the game and expect to get better; you have to put thought into it and figure out what you’re doing wrong … what can you do better? You have to actively train and use discipline, because if you only play once a week you’re not going to really improve. Even though it’s not physical training, it’s still training and it still takes discipline.”