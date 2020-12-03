Esports are safe to play—even in a pandemic

Even with the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, there is one high school sport that was permitted to compete this fall. The Dragons compete in three different games—Rocket League, Smite and League of Legends—since late October. Whether playing against classmates or teams across the country, this is one activity that does not require any physical contact between players.
“Students are able to compete virtually from home or I offer to have them come in to my classroom to compete together with all COVID-19 protocols being met—masks, social distancing and sanitization,” said coach Jess Shifflett, who also teaches media courses through the tech center and coaches women’s basketball and high school robotics. “This is a sport that’s conducive to being able to continue play during a pandemic; there is never a need to be closer than six feet with another person. Even if all players have to play from home, the game goes on.”
The Virginia High School League (VHSL) officially approved a one-year pilot program for esports in 2019 and it is on its way to becoming fully sanctioned with tournament championship events. A platform called Play Versus (PlayVS.com) runs all the competitions and schedules teams for matches through its online system in collaboration with VHSL and participating teams.
“We have been glad that several schools have been able to make the decision to participate this fall,” said VHSL Assistant Director for Activities Darrell Wilson. “We are pleased with the growth of esports and imagine participation will only increase after we are back to normal operations following Covid.”
The William Monroe team was launched in February with guidance by middle school world geography teacher and videogame enthusiast Alan Causey.
“Alan did an amazing job getting the program up and running in its pilot year,” said Shifflett, who took over as coach for the fall 2020 season. “Our goal now is to continue to grow the sport and inch forward in respect to how we run our program as well as how we are represented in the community.”
The season began Oct. 19 with Shifflett scrambling to find players and get technology to set up a play space. Shifflett and the students were excited for the opportunity to play since so many other activities have been canceled or postponed this year due to the pandemic.
“We needed to find a space that would work with social distancing measures as well as harness the necessary technological requirements,” Shifflett said. “Within the first two weeks, a couple of the more experienced players and I had gotten together and formulated a plan to make everything work. This included installing Windows on Mac computers, working closely with IT to work out firewall kinks and finding enough students to field three teams competitively. I am incredibly proud of how far we have come in such a short time, and in the middle of a global pandemic.”
In addition to formatting the computers in Shifflett’s classroom to operate the Play Versus system, the team is working to obtain necessary equipment to stay competitive against teams across the country.
“Right off the bat, we had coach [Shifflett] as our champion between the team and the school board,” said League of Legends team captain and senior Tyler Powell. “Through her, we’ve gained access to materials and we are being allowed a budget to buy headsets, mice and keyboards for our ‘arena,’ although we most likely won’t be purchasing anything until COVID restrictions are lifted as it’s difficult to clean mechanical keyboards and ergonomic mice.”
Powell, who played League of Legends for three years before joining the team as captain, said the factors which lead to success in esports are what set it apart from physical sports.
“When I was in my freshman and sophomore years, I tried playing traditional sports,” he said. “My dad threw shotput in high school and my grandad on my mom’s side did pole vaulting as well as javelin throwing in college. I ran distance for Monroe’s track and field team … even though I was injured halfway through due to overexertion and was out for six weeks, something was very obvious to me: there are two things which define an athlete, those being natural-born talent and skill gained through hard work. I only ran in a total of two meets over the course of 20 weeks.”
Powell said he felt that while physical abilities prevented him from participating fully on the track team, in esports a different set of skills are crucial.
“You put in the time and improve, which is not always how traditional sports work—sometimes natural talent simply beats hard work and dedication,” he said. “In esports, players are only limited by their own knowledge and thought processes. I would say reaction time is key for most cases; if you can foresee what your opponent will do and how you can avoid or counter it. Esports relies on practicing two to three times a week as a team as well as (video) reviews of past games and individual playing or training … I normally put in around 20 hours a week.”
Aside from being team caption, this year Powell is also doing an esports internship with Shenandoah University’s Director of Esports Joey Gawrysiak as part of his senior project for the Blue Ridge Virtual Governor’s School. Along with a research paper, community service and a final project presentation in the spring, Powell has been meeting with team members at Shenandoah to learn more about what esports is and what it can be.
“I always bring a notebook and I tend to leave with 10-15 pages filled to the brim,” said Powell of his visits to the university in Winchester. “I’ve worked with Chris Kumke, one of the original esports competitors from the early days of the program … and coach Brett, a behavior analyst who helps monitor and focus the League of Legends team. One of the biggest things I saw from their League team is how slow they are to become frustrated, even when behind.”
Gawrysiak, who played Halo 3 as a kid and later co-hosted the Press Start radio show about the video game industry and wrote a chapter arguing the validity of esports for the book “Defining Sport,” became director of esports at Shenandoah after several of his students formed the school’s first team to become endorsed by the school.
“There is not a better mentor I could hope for to student and learn under for my internship,” Powell said.
Powell hopes to work with students from several Career and Technical Education (CTE) programs in 2021 to expand the team’s capabilities to stream and commentate games, part of the internship program’s commitment to make a lasting impact on the school community.
“I’m planning for the team’s expansion post-COVID with interactions through many of our school’s trade departments such as video media or IT fundamentals,” he said. “We’ve also talked about interacting with the sports media department to help the more out-of-shape players learn healthy habits as well as looking for what are the most optimal chairs or positions to reduce cramping and risk of arthritis later in life … esports and video games are played more by youth today than any other activity so I’d like to use them in a positive way to teach lessons like teamwork, communication, sportsmanship and adaptability.”
Smite is a new addition to the WMHS team this year. Jacen Northcutt, who is now team captain, recruited several new team members in order to ensure his favorite game could field a team this year.
“It seems like esports in general is going to get a big boost in popularity, I think, and accessibility because it’s the only (sport) that can be done right now,” Northcutt said. “The esports programs are going to be a lot bigger and there will be a lot more of them.”
Smite is a multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA) where players control a god, goddess or other mythological figure and take place in team-based combat. During a match, five gods from each team are spread out between three main lanes of traffic filled with computer-controlled enemies, player-controlled characters and defensive towers.
With 111 different playable “Gods” in the game, players have a lot of choices to focus their playstyle.
“They span over a ton of different mythologies,” Northcutt said. “The majority are from ones you know like Greek, Roman, Hindu, Chinese, Japanese … but then there’ll be some voodoo gods and Cthulhu is in the game. I have a few favorite characters, but if I had to pick one I’d say it’s probably Pele, or Thanatos.”
According to smitegames.com, Pele is the goddess of fire, dance, wind and volcanoes, and is highly regarded in Hawaiian culture. Her character in Smite is an assassin who uses fire- and lava-based attack skills. Thanatos is the Greek god of death, whose Smite character gains power and heals whenever it kills an enemy, wielding the iconic scythe in combat.
“We worked a lot, especially at the beginning, figuring out what type of characters we wanted to play and how to combo their strengths together to make a team that’s going to work really well as a cohesive unit and not just five individual parts,” Northcutt said. “You have to function well with four other people or you won’t succeed.” During a match, players chat with each other (if playing in the same room) or use headsets and in-game chat functions to convey important messages about what the other team is doing.
As for how esports compares to other “traditional” physical sports, Northcutt says it’s all about teamwork and collaboration.
“The esports games are just as competitive as traditional sports would be,” he said. “A common vein through almost any sport is that it requires discipline and training to actually improve at, and esports isn’t any different. You can’t just mindlessly play the game and expect to get better; you have to put thought into it and figure out what you’re doing wrong … what can you do better? You have to actively train and use discipline, because if you only play once a week you’re not going to really improve. Even though it’s not physical training, it’s still training and it still takes discipline.”
The 2019 esports World Championship consisted of 120 games across Berlin, Madrid and Paris, and fans watched more than 1 billion hours of content during the competition, according to nexus.leagueoflegends.com. The final, between G2 Esports and FunPlus Phoenix, was the most-watched match of League of Legends history and was broadcast in 16 languages and across more than 20 platforms.
With more than 100 million viewers, the League of Legends World Championship in 2019 boasted almost as many viewers as the Super Bowl and the FIFA (soccer) world cup.
“Our goal moving forward is to host live webcasts with running commentary during our matches,” Shifflett said. “We hope to be able to produce professional quality live gaming broadcasts by the end of our spring season. We also hope to be able to fundraise enough to purchase more high-tech gaming equipment like keyboards, mice and gaming chairs … and to purchase uniforms as well. Most importantly, we hope to garnish equal respect to the other more mainstream VHSL sports.”
Playoff games are scheduled to begin for all three games on Dec. 12. To follow the team’s progress, visit @MonroeEsports on Twitter or Instagram or watch a match at twitch.tv/monroedragons. Weekly games take place at 4 p.m. with Smite on Mondays, League of Legends on Tuesdays and Rocket League on Thursdays.
