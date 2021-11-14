Dragons wracked by penalties in season-ending loss

Sixteen seconds in to the third quarter, the Mustangs scored yet again—but the extra point bounced off the goal post and was no good, bringing the score to 27-17, Mustangs. Three minutes in, Monroe got two offsides penalties back to back and were unable to convert to a touchdown even though they were within 30 yards of the goal. With 6:25 left in the third quarter, the Mustangs scored another touchdown and this time the extra point was good, bringing the score to 34-17, Mustangs.

Senior Shea Jeffers returned the kickoff for the Dragons, but the offense failed to convert and had to punt the ball to get out of Mustang territory. The score remained unchanged in the third quarter as the Dragons continued to lose steam.

Less than a minute into the fourth quarter, the Mustangs scored yet another touchdown, bringing the score to 41-17, Mustangs. Jones returned the kickoff for the Dragons, bringing the ball to the 45-yard line. With 9:30 left on the clock, Powell-Jackson fumbled and the Mustangs took possession of the ball. With eight minutes to go, Powell-Jackson was given a personal foul. At six minutes, the Mustangs scored once more to bring their lead to 48-17. With 4:14 on the clock, the Dragons were given another penalty.