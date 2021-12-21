Dragons win one, lose one in first home meet

William Monroe High School wrestlers took on Page County and Fort Defiance in a double-header at home Dec. 8.

Round one resulted in a victory for the Dragons over Page County, 66-6.

Winners by pin were Trystan Moats (in 113 weight class); Chris Taft (in 170 weight class); Joseph Willis (in 195 weight class); Connor Marcotte (in 220 weight class) and Ashton Davis (in 285 weight class).

In round two, William Monroe lost to Fort Defiance, 48-27. Winners by pin were Taft (in 160 weight class); Willis (in 195 weight class); and Marcotte (in 285 weight class).

Kaleb Doshier was winner by decision, 7-2.

Doshier, Taft and Marcotte are now all 12-0 on the season. Taft and Doshier have yet to have a point scored on them.

The Dragons were scheduled to compete against Rock Ridge High School Dec. 22. Their next home meet will be Jan. 19 versus Skyline.