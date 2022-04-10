Dragons topple Fighting Gobblers

Devory, Hoffman lead Monroe in 9-1 rout

Below freezing conditions couldn’t stop the William Monroe High School girls varsity soccer team from securing the win against the Broadway Fighting Gobblers, Monday, March 28, with a final score of 9-1.

All nine goals came from only two Dragon players, senior Sydney Devory with 5 and sophomore Paige Hoffman with 4.

The Dragons came out strong, ignoring the freezing temperatures and winds that swept across the field. Junior Eliah Dojack took the first shot for Monroe a little over two minutes in, which Broadway’s goalkeeper was able to catch, keeping the ball from the net. Paige Hoffman then took a shot at the fourth minute but Broadway’s goalkeeper was able to save that one, too.

After the two saved shots on Broadway’s goalie, Monroe was finally able to hit the back of the net with Hoffman sending the ball in at the sixth minute, giving the Lady Dragons their first goal of the night.

The game took off from there, with the Dragons having possession of the ball most of the first half. Using sharp, short passes and various runs, the Dragons kept the pressure high on Broadway’s defense, resulting in the Dragons’ second goal of the night. The goal came in the

fifteenth minute after senior Savannah William’s shot on goal was deflected and Hoffman was there for the follow up, sending the ball into the net.

Sydney Devory scored the Dragons’ next two goals. The first goal came off a corner kick from sophomore Livi Sharff in which Devory received the ball and sent it into the goal. On the next goal Devory used her advanced footwork to dance around Broadway’s defense, and with a strong kick once again sent the ball past the goalie and into the net.

Hoffman scored the last goal of the half, causing the score at half time to be

Dragons 5, Broadway 0.

The second half began with both teams having frozen fingers and numb toes. Broadway started off strong with a break away down the field towards the Dragon goal, but a shot was not able to be taken; Dragons defender, junior Kayla Remijan, chased down the ball and kicked it out of danger. The Dragons responded by pushing the ball back up the field and into Broadway’s half.

Hoffman got the first goal of the second half, receiving the ball from a corner kick by senior Olivia Hoffacker two minutes into the half.

Devory took the next shot, the ball sailing just over the crossbar and out of bounds. She quickly took another shot, seven minutes into the half, after receiving a beautiful pass by freshman Madison Seabert. This time Devory was able to find the net and the Dragons were up by 7.

Broadway was determined to get a goal and after a break away 11 minutes into the second half, they were able to secure a goal with a perfect shot taken outside the penalty area.

The Dragons came back with Devory scoring the Dragons’ eighth goal from a set piece with 20 minutes left on the clock.

The ninth and final goal came with 17 minutes left on the clock with Devory again sending the ball into the back of the net. This goal ended the game. According to Virginia High School League rules, if the winning team is up by eight points 20 minutes into the second half, the game is allowed to be called.

Even though the weather was less than pleasant the William Monroe Girls soccer team was proud of their work on the field and the win that they secured.

The Junior Varsity team also won their game against Broadway, 8-0, with the game ending 14 minutes early. The Varsity Lady Dragons faced Turner Ashby away the following evening, winning 3-0 and bringing their season record to 3-0. Their next home game will be against Turner Ashby on Tuesday, April 12 at 7 p.m.