Dragons take hit on the pitch against Mustangs

The William Monroe High School boys soccer team ran out of gas in last Thursday’s matchup against George Mason High School, bringing the first Northwestern District loss for Monroe. The Dragons fell 0-3, with two of those goals being made in the final five minutes of the game.

The Dragons pressured the Mustangs for most of the first half with goalie Jack Anderson making numerous saves—until the 36th minute, when a George Mason midfielder’s header got past him.

Mustang Matthew Hellert found the back of the net back-to-back at the 75th and 77th minutes of the game.

“I think the first half we defended pretty good. I think the whole game we defended pretty good,” said junior Kevin Valladares. “Our touches were off. We were holding it too long. I feel like right at the end, we gave up for the last 10 minutes. We kind of gave up after that second goal.”

Junior teammate Tyler Strickland agreed.

“I think we definitely were a little bit tired,” Strickland said. “We have had five days now without a practice, so coming off no practice and tired legs definitely played into it, I think. I think, offensively, I would have liked to be a little bit more a part of it.”