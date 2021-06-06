Dragons take hit on the pitch against Mustangs

The William Monroe High School boys soccer team ran out of gas in last Thursday’s matchup against George Mason High School, bringing the first Northwestern District loss for Monroe. The Dragons fell 0-3, with two of those goals being made in the final five minutes of the game.
The Dragons pressured the Mustangs for most of the first half with goalie Jack Anderson making numerous saves—until the 36th minute, when a George Mason midfielder’s header got past him.
Mustang Matthew Hellert found the back of the net back-to-back at the 75th and 77th minutes of the game.
“I think the first half we defended pretty good. I think the whole game we defended pretty good,” said junior Kevin Valladares. “Our touches were off. We were holding it too long. I feel like right at the end, we gave up for the last 10 minutes. We kind of gave up after that second goal.”
Junior teammate Tyler Strickland agreed.
“I think we definitely were a little bit tired,” Strickland said. “We have had five days now without a practice, so coming off no practice and tired legs definitely played into it, I think. I think, offensively, I would have liked to be a little bit more a part of it.”
The Dragons defeated Manassas Park, 1-0, on the road in a tough matchup just two days before the Mason game.
Assistant coach Jaciel Castillo said he was proud of the guys for hanging in in the hot and humid day.
“We were pressuring good in the first 20 to 30 minutes,” Castillo said. “I think what really hurt us, though, was our touches and holding the ball a little bit too long. We did pretty great. I couldn’t ask for more because they did an awesome job, but we need to clean up a little bit and get around that team because they are beatable. If we see them in the finals, we’ll be ready.”
Valladares said the Dragons will definitely be ready the next time they see the Mustangs.
“We’ve got to switch more and we’ve got to play more direct; you can’t just play along the line all the time.”
The Dragons were scheduled to play their final regular season game at Skyline High School on Tuesday, after press time. Monroe is 6-1 in the Northwestern District.