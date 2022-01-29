 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Dragons squeak past Manassas Park Cougars, 54-50

The William Monroe High School Dragons took on the Manassas Park Cougars Saturday, Jan. 22 in the Dragon’s Lair.

Taking an early lead, the Dragons were up 13-12 at the first quarter. The Cougars brought the heat in the second, raising to a 35-34 lead over the Dragons by third quarter. The Dragons were not to be denied and brought the game to an exciting 54-50 victory in the fourth.

The Dragons next defeated Riverheads High School 56-41 at home Monday, Jan. 24, putting them 10-1 on the season. They were scheduled to take on Brentsville District High School away Jan. 25 (after press time) and will play Meridian High School at home on Friday, Jan. 28.

