Dragons squeak past Manassas Park Cougars, 54-50

The William Monroe High School Dragons took on the Manassas Park Cougars Saturday, Jan. 22 in the Dragon’s Lair.
Taking an early lead, the Dragons were up 13-12 at the first quarter. The Cougars brought the heat in the second, raising to a 35-34 lead over the Dragons by third quarter. The Dragons were not to be denied and brought the game to an exciting 54-50 victory in the fourth.
The Dragons next defeated Riverheads High School 56-41 at home Monday, Jan. 24, putting them 10-1 on the season. They were scheduled to take on Brentsville District High School away Jan. 25 (after press time) and will play Meridian High School at home on Friday, Jan. 28.