Dragons softball scores one over Spotsylvania

Thank you to Coach Breeden for providing the game info this week.

After kicking off the season with a win on the road at Western Albemarle (10-5 on March 15), the Lady Dragons won a hard-fought battle against Spotsylvania Friday night.

Mara Woolford started the game for the Dragons. Woolford went three and two-thirds innings, allowing four runs on four hits and striking out four. Morgan Maslock started the game for Spotsylvania, going three innings. Maslock allowed two runs on two hits, struck out four and walked one.

In the second inning, the Dragons got their offense started when Rachel Hill hit a solo homer. Savannah Meade had a homer in the second and Hill had a dinger in the sixth. Hill led the Dragons with two hits in three at-bats.

The game was tied at four with the Dragons batting in the bottom of the sixth when Kara Baker-Jones singled on the first patch of the at-bat, scoring a run.

Avery Shifflett took the win for the Dragons. The pitcher lasted three and a third innings, allowing two hits and zero runs while striking out two and walking zero.

The Lady Dragons will face Western Albemarle again at home on Friday, March 25 at 6:30 p.m.