Dragons’ rising star keeps his cool on the pitcher’s mound

Cheek has three regular pitches—a fastball, a curveball and what he calls a “two-seam,” named for the grip with the index and middle fingers along the ball’s seams where they are closest together.

“It’s a type of fastball but it runs,” he explained. “On a right-handed batter it runs into the hands. For me, when I throw it, it runs away from a lefty and into a righty.”

“He’s got a weird like three-quarter arm slot, so his fastball runs in on right-handers,” Maynard said. “He never really hits the barrel, so they roll over a lot of weak ground balls to (the left) side of the field. So he’s got one pitch that kind of goes this way and one pitch that kind of goes that way out of the same exact slot, so that’s really helped him.”

According to Maynard, the ability to throw two different pitches from the same position makes it extremely hard for batters to predict where the ball will go. In the coming year, he hopes to help Cheek speed up his fastball—currently averaging around 80 mph.

“He’s got a blessing from God,” he said. “For him to take the next jump, he’s got to continue to work on his legs so his fastball will get faster … Hopefully he’ll commit to the weight room and we’ll take that 78-82 to like 82-86 if we can.”