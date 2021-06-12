Dragons’ rising star keeps his cool on the pitcher’s mound

William Monroe High School sophomore Waylon Cheek may be only 16, but that hasn’t stopped him from making a name for himself as a pitcher for the varsity baseball team this season. The Dragons, who begin regional playoffs on Monday, are undefeated on their home turf and have only given up two victories during the regular season for a 10-2 record.
Cheek started with T-ball at 4 years old and played some travel ball before joining little league—but he has always had a passion for pitching. He played on the WMHS JV team in eighth grade and was scheduled to earn playing time with both JV and varsity in 2020 until COVID-19 cut the spring season short and schools shuttered after just a single scrimmage. This spring will be his first full season on the team.
“I’ve pitched ever since little league started,” Cheek said. “My first coach, Tom Eddins, we were in All-Stars and I’d never pitched before and he put me in … he pitched me that game and I did really good and then from there it just kept going and going.”
“He made varsity last year as a ninth-grader,” said WMHS head baseball coach Mike Maynard. “We had plans for him to pitch a little bit of varsity but also get some experience hitting-wise (by) doing some at-bats with JV … but he pitched really well in the scrimmage so we were planning on maybe just keeping him.”
Although this is only his first season on the team, this pitcher is not one to get jittery in the spotlight.
He said he loves ”the adrenaline, the rush—and knowing I have a team behind me.” With his Dragon teammates to back him up, Cheek is able to simply focus on the batter and trust the team will deal with what happens next.
Cheek certainly kept his cool on May 25, when the Dragons played the Skyline Hawks at home. Cheek threw a no-hitter—the second of his career, the first being in travel ball—striking out three with no walks and only 39 pitches. One Hawk batter was hit by a pitch, for Skyline’s only base runner of the game. The Dragons scored 11 runs in the first three innings and the game was called in the fifth due to the mercy rule, ending at 11-0.
“I had a lot of defense behind me, to be honest,” Cheek said of the game. “I only had three strikeouts, but it was a lot of infield and outfield plays—in the first inning, Hayden Gibson made a really good diving play … Hunter Powell—he made a lot of plays at third base. The outfield got a little action; there were a lot of routine ground balls.”
“In the game where he threw a no-hitter, it seemed like he didn’t break a sweat,” Maynard said. “He’s just so comfortable, and he has a lot of older kids playing defense.”
Since all the other pitchers on the team are also in-fielders, Maynard said it’s important not to wear out their arms during a game. Luckily, Cheek mostly plays outfield, meaning he’s not doing a lot of throwing except when he is on the mound.
“We wanted to give him an opportunity because he impressed us in preseason,” Maynard said. “He worked really, really hard and he earned the opportunity to pitch as a 10th-grader on varsity and he just ran with that. We’re really proud of him. I’d say his best attribute is when he’s on the mound, nothing fazes him. He’s in his comfort zone.”
A no-hitter is a rare accomplishment for any pitcher. Only 311 have been recorded in major-league baseball history since George Bradley’s July 15, 1876 game—the Brown Stockings vs. the Dark Blues—an average of about two per year, according to MLB.com .
“Over the course of the season, he is developing great as a pitcher,” said senior teammate Chase Mallory. “That’s not his only game where he’s been dominant; every game he’s pitched this year, he’s just been dominant … he knows what he can do and he stays calm—I’ve never seen him fully getting nervous.”
Mallory, who plays catcher and had eyes on the ball during Cheek’s no-hitter, said Cheek didn’t even realize he was throwing a no-hitter until the final inning.
“He really doesn’t think about that; he just gets on the mound and takes it an inning at a time,” Mallory said. “That’s one of the best things about him—he just doesn’t think about anything in the future or what’s going to happen. That’s what makes him one of the better pitchers on our team.”
Cheek has three regular pitches—a fastball, a curveball and what he calls a “two-seam,” named for the grip with the index and middle fingers along the ball’s seams where they are closest together.
“It’s a type of fastball but it runs,” he explained. “On a right-handed batter it runs into the hands. For me, when I throw it, it runs away from a lefty and into a righty.”
“He’s got a weird like three-quarter arm slot, so his fastball runs in on right-handers,” Maynard said. “He never really hits the barrel, so they roll over a lot of weak ground balls to (the left) side of the field. So he’s got one pitch that kind of goes this way and one pitch that kind of goes that way out of the same exact slot, so that’s really helped him.”
According to Maynard, the ability to throw two different pitches from the same position makes it extremely hard for batters to predict where the ball will go. In the coming year, he hopes to help Cheek speed up his fastball—currently averaging around 80 mph.
“He’s got a blessing from God,” he said. “For him to take the next jump, he’s got to continue to work on his legs so his fastball will get faster … Hopefully he’ll commit to the weight room and we’ll take that 78-82 to like 82-86 if we can.”
Two-time Bull Run District Player of the Year Jordan Gentry, who in 2012 helped the Dragons win the state championship, was Cheek’s pitching coach in middle school and taught him the two-seam fastball. Gentry and Cheek will not be giving away any secrets before playoffs, but the basics of the two-seam grip can be found at www.efastball.com/baseball/pitching/grips/two-seam-fastball-grip.
“Gentry, who was maybe one of the best players who has ever played here… he threw two no-hitters that year,” Maynard recalled. “Cody Spencer in 2016 threw a perfect game. Waylon was one away—if Waylon didn’t hit a batter it would have been a perfect game. Waylon doesn’t walk anybody … I think he’s only walked four people the whole year.”
Maynard says he only recalls four or five no-hitters in his time at William Monroe, and until Cheek they were all from seniors. Cheek’s Earned Run Average (ERA) is 0.94 so far with the Dragons, so he only gives up approximately one run per game.
“As a tenth-grader, that’s incredible,” Maynard said. “He only has four walks and I think he’s hit three batters, so only seven batters have gotten on (base) free.”
In addition to pitching, Cheek is a strong hitter and has made some great catches in left field. In the May 27 game against the George Mason Mustangs, Cheek caught two great hits in the third and fourth innings and also stole a couple bases in the second. The Dragons made a fantastic rally in the final inning of that game to make up six runs and score a seventh, winning the game 11-10 with moments to spare.
“We play the regular season to get the best possible record we can, so we’re playing our best baseball when it really matters,” Maynard said. “We always tell them that at William Monroe, you play to win championships—they’ve seen Keegan (Woolford) do it and they’ve seen Jordan (Gentry) do it and all the kids come back, so it’s just kind of like a family.”
“It was amazing to play with a team like this,” Mallory said. “This is probably one of my favorite teams I’ve played on in the past five years, because we’re all together—we all hang out, we all grew up together … after last year, I think we’re just not taking it for granted.”
With post-season coming up next week, Cheek is confident that his team is ready for action. When he’s not busy playing or practicing, he also enjoys riding dirt bikes with his younger cousin Bradley Burkholder on his uncle’s property in Dyke.
Check northwesterndistrictva.org for the most up-to-date news concerning playoff schedules.