Dragons Golf oust Brentsville on the road; win dual match at home

Under the leadership of Coach Ronnie Morris, the William Monroe Dragons hit the road on Thursday, August 15th, to earn a victory over the past two years district winner, Brentsville, at their home course, Stonewall Country Club. Leading the charge to their 157-179 win was low scorer Chistopher Salyers who shot one over par, 37, while Freshmen Carter Knick shot a 38 and Timmy Guertin downed a 39. Daniel Woodson added a 43 to round out the score. Rounding out the match was Riley Mitchelson with a 50 while Landon Kullnat added a 54. Low scorer for Brentsville was Alex Bae with a 38.