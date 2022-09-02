Dragons Golf oust Brentsville on the road; win dual match at home

Under the leadership of Coach Ronnie Morris, the William Monroe Dragons hit the road on Thursday, August 15th, to earn a victory over the past two years district winner, Brentsville, at their home course, Stonewall Country Club. Leading the charge to their 157-179 win was low scorer Chistopher Salyers who shot one over par, 37, while Freshmen Carter Knick shot a 38 and Timmy Guertin downed a 39. Daniel Woodson added a 43 to round out the score. Rounding out the match was Riley Mitchelson with a 50 while Landon Kullnat added a 54. Low scorer for Brentsville was Alex Bae with a 38.
On Wednesday, August 24th, the Dragons faced dual opponents, Manassas Park and Warren County, at the Greene Hills Country Club. The Dragons posted wins over both teams with a score of 152-190 over Warren County and no score for Manassas Park as only two players qualified to play. Leading the way was low scorer, Carter Knick, with a 36, followed by Timmy Guertin carding a 37; Chris Salyers, 39; Riley Mitchelson, 40; Daniel Woodson, 40; and Patrick Moore 45. Low scorer for Warren County was Sebastian France with a 46 and for Manassas Park, Lucas Stoeckle, 46.