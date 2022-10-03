Dragons Golf falls to Meridian in district tournament

With torrential downpours and playing from the Blue tees, the undefeated William Monroe Dragons fell in the district tournament to Meridian with a score of 320 to 310. The highlight of the event came at the end when Junior Daniel Woodson posted a 74 to tie for 1st Place with Meridian’s Ethan Bartlett for the 1st Place Golf Award. Christopher Salyers, who posted a 76, also received a Gold Award for having the 5th lowest score in the tournament. Others scoring for William Monroe were Carter Knick, 82; Timmy Guertin, 88; Riley Mitchelson, 96; and Patrick Moore, 103. Other teams in the tournament were Brentsville, 331; Skyline, 344; Warren County, 371; and Manassas Park received no total score as they only had 2 players. Because the Greene Dragons were Number 1 in regular season district play, they will be traveling to Shenandoah Country Club on Tuesday, September 27th to play in the Regional Tournament.