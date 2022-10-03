With torrential downpours and playing from the Blue tees, the undefeated William Monroe Dragons fell in the district tournament to Meridian with a score of 320 to 310. The highlight of the event came at the end when Junior Daniel Woodson posted a 74 to tie for 1st Place with Meridian’s Ethan Bartlett for the 1st Place Golf Award. Christopher Salyers, who posted a 76, also received a Gold Award for having the 5th lowest score in the tournament. Others scoring for William Monroe were Carter Knick, 82; Timmy Guertin, 88; Riley Mitchelson, 96; and Patrick Moore, 103. Other teams in the tournament were Brentsville, 331; Skyline, 344; Warren County, 371; and Manassas Park received no total score as they only had 2 players. Because the Greene Dragons were Number 1 in regular season district play, they will be traveling to Shenandoah Country Club on Tuesday, September 27th to play in the Regional Tournament.
Dragons Golf falls to Meridian in district tournament
- Mary Cave
-
-
- 0
Related to this story
Most Popular
On Saturday, September 10th , the Greene Hills Club held its ever popular annual One Day Mixed Member Guest Tournament. This two player event …
Friday, May 6th kicked off the 15 week event of the Greene Hills Couples 9 Hole Scotch Foursome which ended on Friday, September 16th. Teams p…
For the first time during the 2022 golfing season, the undefeated Dragons did not score in the 30’s but still managed to wedge a win over the …
Friday Night at the Greene Hills Club have become popular for its members as men and women congregate at 6 PM to participate in a fun filled n…
On Saturday and Sunday, September 4th and 5th, the Greene Hills Club held its Men’s Club Championship which ended in a play off between the tw…
The finest XC athletes of Central Virginia congregated at Panorama Farms for the prestigious Ragged Mountain Cup 2 mile relay. Teams of four b…
On Tuesday, September 6th at the Greene Hills Club, the Dragons fought their way through a tri-match, winning over Meridian, Spotswood, and Fl…
On Tuesday, August 30, the William Monroe Dragons traveled to Lakeview Country Club to face off with Turner Ashby High School. The Dragons def…