Dragons golf eliminate three more district opponents

On Tuesday, August 30, the William Monroe Dragons traveled to Lakeview Country Club to face off with Turner Ashby High School. The Dragons defeated them with a score of 160 to 184. Scoring for the Dragons was Junior Christopher Salyers with a score of 35, one under par, followed by teammates Daniel Woodson, 40; Landon Kullnat, 42; Timmy Guertin, 43; Patrick Moore, 40; and Riley Mitchelson, 51. Low Scorer for Turner Ashby was Ryan Hutchinson with a 36.

On Wednesday, August 31st, the Dragons were back home to face off with Liberty High School and defeated them with a score of 161 to 186.

Scoring in this match was Carter Knick with a 37, one over par, while teammates Timmy Guertin posted a 37, Christopher Salyers, 41; Daniel Woodson, 45; Riley Mitchelson, 47; and Landon Kullnat, 48. Low scorer for Liberty was Cole Ryan with a 43.

Then, on Thursday, September 1st, the Dragons journeyed to the Shendoah Valley Country Club to rival with Skyline and came out on top for the third time with a score of 160 to 177.

Scoring for the Dragons was Freshman Carter Knick with a 37, one over par, followed by teammates, Daniel Woodson, 39; Christopher Salyers, 40; Timmy Guertin, 44; Riley Mitchelson, 47; and Landon Kullnat, 50. Low scorer for Skyline was Cavden Morris with a 42.