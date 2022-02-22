 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dragons double Wildcat score for 66-33 win Feb. 8

  • 0

The Dragons took on the Warren County Wildcats at home on Tuesday, Feb. 8. The energy was intense on the court as the Dragons took the lead, 28-16 at the half growing to 66-33 at the final buzzer. Their season record is 15-3 so far.

While winter sports are heading to regional and state finals (including basketball, swimming and wrestling), spring sports are starting out next week.

After playing Meridian High School on the road Monday, Feb. 14 (after press time), basketball regionals begin this Friday, Feb. 18. The WMHS boys are expecting to host James Monroe at home starting at 6 p.m. Admission is $7.

0 Comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert