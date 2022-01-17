Dragons defeat Turner Ashby, 51-35

The William Monroe High School boys basketball teams hosted Turner Ashby at home on Saturday, Jan. 8 after winter storm Frida rescheduled their original match.

After a 40-23 loss by the JV squad, the varsity team came out on the court strong with a 14-10 lead in the first quarter—growing their lead to 31-19 at the half.

Ja’Quis Carpenter defended against the Knights’ offense as Aiden McGann and Troy Jones scored for the Dragons, who grew their lead again to 41-25 in the third quarter.

The Knights had no chance to catch up as the Dragons prevailed, 51-35 on the night.

The Dragons were scheduled to play Park View at home on Wednesday, Jan. 12, after press time. They will hold senior night in between the JV and varsity games.