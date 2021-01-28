Dragons defeat Mustangs, 35-28

Barbour drove to the basket, earning two and making one free throw after a foul, bringing the score to 11-7, Monroe. Asel answered with two treys, followed by one from sophomore Mustang Wyatt Trundle, giving Mason the largest margin they held for the night, 16-11.

With less than 2 minutes in the half, senior Dragon Franklin Lindsay stole the ball and made the shot. Senior Dragon Blake Shifflett then made a shot with 1 minute left with an assist from Tucker Shifflett, who followed up pulling a foul and sinking both free throws. The score was 17-16, Dragons, at the half.

The third quarter saw only 7 points by George Mason and 4 points by the Dragons, ending with the score 23-21, Mason.

In the first two minutes of the final quarter, Lindsay scored, tying the score at 23 all, followed quickly by Mustang sophomore Charles Duross’s score giving the Mustangs the lead, 25-23. Lindsay, Tucker Shifflett and Jones all made field goals for the Dragons in the fourth. Durross scored one field goal and a trey for the Mustangs.

Monroe won the game in a flurry of fouls against the Mustangs right at the end, with Barbour dropping 2 points, Lindsay dropping 4 points and Jones with 2 points.