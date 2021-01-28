Dragons defeat Mustangs, 35-28

The William Monroe High School boys basketball team won their sixth game of the season in a tight matchup with George Mason High School on Friday, Jan. 22.
With good ball handling and quality defense on both teams, the score remained tight throughout the whole game, until numerous fouls at the end allowed the Dragons to earn 7 points and defeat the Mustangs 35-28.
Even though no spectators are allowed in the Dragon’s Lair, the chatter from George Mason’s bench and on the court made up for the quiet in the gym.
George Mason was on the boards first with a basket by junior Benyat Yimaj less than 2 minutes into the first quarter. Dragon junior Troy Jones followed a minute later with a three-pointer.
Mustang senior Robert Asel dropped his own trey with 4 minutes left in the quarter. The final score of the quarter was made by Dragon sophomore Joshua Johnson on a pass by senior Logan Barbour, bringing the score to 5-5 at the end of the first.
With back-to-back fouls in the second quarter, the Mustangs took the lead 7-6, with sophomore Dragon Tucker Shifflett making one free throw and Asel dropping both.
Jones made a break on a steal, missing the basket but pulling the foul, making both shots and bringing the score to 8-7, Dragons.
Barbour drove to the basket, earning two and making one free throw after a foul, bringing the score to 11-7, Monroe. Asel answered with two treys, followed by one from sophomore Mustang Wyatt Trundle, giving Mason the largest margin they held for the night, 16-11.
With less than 2 minutes in the half, senior Dragon Franklin Lindsay stole the ball and made the shot. Senior Dragon Blake Shifflett then made a shot with 1 minute left with an assist from Tucker Shifflett, who followed up pulling a foul and sinking both free throws. The score was 17-16, Dragons, at the half.
The third quarter saw only 7 points by George Mason and 4 points by the Dragons, ending with the score 23-21, Mason.
In the first two minutes of the final quarter, Lindsay scored, tying the score at 23 all, followed quickly by Mustang sophomore Charles Duross’s score giving the Mustangs the lead, 25-23. Lindsay, Tucker Shifflett and Jones all made field goals for the Dragons in the fourth. Durross scored one field goal and a trey for the Mustangs.
Monroe won the game in a flurry of fouls against the Mustangs right at the end, with Barbour dropping 2 points, Lindsay dropping 4 points and Jones with 2 points.
Jones said he was pleased with how the Dragons played last week after coming off a loss at Manassas Park on Wednesday, Jan. 20.
“We played really good as a team in defense, offense, transition—everything,” Jones said. “It was a very tough team and if we keep playing like this, I think we can go far.”
Dragons head coach Brett Maynard agreed.
“The Mustangs are a very, very well-coached, very physical team and I thought we met the challenge,” Maynard said. “It was a brutal game, a very defensive-oriented game and I am really proud of our guys for stepping it up defensively and keying in on the right players. We really made them work for every single point that they earned.”
Jones was the high-scorer of the night for the Dragons with 11 points, six rebounds and one assist. Lindsay earned 8 points and had 11 rebounds. Barbour earned 7 points and had two assists. Tucker had 5 points and four rebounds. Brett Shifflett and Joshua Johnson earned 2 points each and sophomore Shea Jefferies had one assist.
Mason’s Asel finished with 14 points in the night and Duross earned 7 points.
The Dragons are ranked second in the Northwestern District with a record of 6-3. They were scheduled to face Manassas Park on Wednesday, Jan. 27, which was after press time.