Dragons breathe fire, but fall in 7th

The Tigers turned up the heat once more in the top of the fifth as two hits and a walk loaded up the bases. Edwards came up to bat and hit a triple deep into center field and Baker, Cullen and junior Sierra Tannheiser all made it home to bring the score to 3-9, Tigers.

The score didn’t change in the bottom of the fifth or top of the sixth, as the Tigers center fielder caught Hill’s fly ball just shy of the home run fence and Shifflett got two Tigers out on a double play. The Dragons were beginning to look desperate in the bottom of the sixth as Rocha took a ball to the shin in the box, limping to first base and subbing in teammate Emily Shifflett. With two outs, Eddins bunted for a double and Shifflett ran home, bumping the score to 4-9 with the Tigers still in the lead at the end of the inning.

In the top of the seventh, no one scored despite the raised pitch of the coaches (and moms in the stands) arguing loudly about whether sophomore Emily Spittle had her foot on first base when she was tagged out. It looked like it was all over for the Dragons.

But then the sun dipped below the mountains and the temperature began—ever so slightly—to cool as the Dragons huddled up before their final at-bat.