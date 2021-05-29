Dragons breathe fire, but fall in 7th

The William Monroe High School varsity softball team took a beating in the first half of its game against Brentsville District High School last Friday, May 21 before a final-inning rally brought them within one run of a tie. The heat was intense as the Dragons and Tigers squared off, with no one scoring in the first inning.
In the top of the second, Brenstville senior Alexandra Reid hit a grounder to take first and stole second and third during the next two at-bats. Freshman Kirstyn Baker walked to first, and when sophomore Raegan Cullen hit a grounder to take first, Reid came home for the first run of the night for the Tigers.
With freshman Rachel Edwards at bat, Baker stole third—but an error on the third baseman gave Baker the opening to run home, scoring a second run for the Tigers. Edwards hit a double, and a hit by sophomore Natalie Quinlan sent both Edwards and junior Emilee Will home, bringing the score to 0-5, Tigers.
The bottom of the inning ended in three quick outs for the Dragons, who couldn’t seem to land a hit on Tigers pitcher freshman Tea Cornett. Both teams were at a stalemate all through the third inning.
“The first couple innings, (Cornett) hid the ball pretty well, as far as pitching,” said Dragons assistant coach Jason Lam after the game. “We screwed up in the box a little bit, because we were early (on swings). … Seeing the pitcher for the third and fourth time helped out—I mean, she threw a lot of pitches; she was wearing down... we made a little adjustment.”
In the top of the fourth, Dragon pitcher freshman Avery Shifflett threw a mess of balls and fouls that started the umpire and coaches arguing about the strike zone. With Quinlan at bat and runners on first and second, yet another ball resulted in Ellie Post stealing second and Edwards stealing third—then deciding to risk the dash home; Dragons catcher sophomore Kara Baker-Jones threw her helmet in the dirt in frustration as the scoreboard announced the sixth run for the Tigers. Cornett hit the ball deep into right field, but freshman Riley Rocha dove over the foul line to make the catch and end the inning.
Dragons head coach Tom Breeden could be heard giving a stern talking-to to his team during the changeup, and the Dragon fire began to be evident in the second half-inning after senior Kaitlyn Napier was hit in the hand and walked to first. Baker-Jones hit a double that brought Rachel Hill home from second and Napier to third, earning the Dragons their first run of the night and bringing the score 1-6. Rocha hit the ball deep into the outfield, bringing both Napier and Baker-Jones home to close the lead on the Tigers. Sophomore Kendyll Eddins took the plate and hit a double, but was tagged out trying to steal third after a nod from assistant coach Jason Lam.
“I wish the game would have ended a little differently, but I guess it’s a learning process,” Napier said after the game. “I think as a ball team, we need to start out on top. We dig ourselves a hole and then climb out and I think if we stayed on top and didn’t dig that hole, it would be a very different outcome in a lot of our games.”
The Tigers turned up the heat once more in the top of the fifth as two hits and a walk loaded up the bases. Edwards came up to bat and hit a triple deep into center field and Baker, Cullen and junior Sierra Tannheiser all made it home to bring the score to 3-9, Tigers.
The score didn’t change in the bottom of the fifth or top of the sixth, as the Tigers center fielder caught Hill’s fly ball just shy of the home run fence and Shifflett got two Tigers out on a double play. The Dragons were beginning to look desperate in the bottom of the sixth as Rocha took a ball to the shin in the box, limping to first base and subbing in teammate Emily Shifflett. With two outs, Eddins bunted for a double and Shifflett ran home, bumping the score to 4-9 with the Tigers still in the lead at the end of the inning.
In the top of the seventh, no one scored despite the raised pitch of the coaches (and moms in the stands) arguing loudly about whether sophomore Emily Spittle had her foot on first base when she was tagged out. It looked like it was all over for the Dragons.
But then the sun dipped below the mountains and the temperature began—ever so slightly—to cool as the Dragons huddled up before their final at-bat.
Hill made it to first and Napier hit a triple, sending Hill home for a fifth Dragon run. A foul ball hit Napier in the legs at third, but she bounced right back up, poised to run home as junior Savannah Meade sent the ball sailing over first just inside the foul line and ran to first; Napier dashed home for the Dragons’ sixth point, and with runners on first and second and Eddins at bat, Eddins walked to first—loading the bases for the Dragons. Avery Shifflett came up to the plate and hit a fly ball deep into the outfield, bringing senior Timberlee Eppard Hoffman home from third and sophomore Sarah Lamm home from second, shortening the Tigers’ lead to just a single point (8-9).
“We didn’t quit—we kept fighting them,” Lam said. “We had a chance to win the game at the end, and that’s all we can ask for. I felt really good about Mara (Woolford) and Rachel (Hill) being on deck—that’s right where we wanted to be.”
With two outs and two runners on base, it was a true nail-biter moment for all in the stands; but a final out ended the game with the Tigers still one point ahead.
“We didn’t want to go out like that—we all knew we were better than that,” Napier said. “We knew that we didn’t give it all we had going into the game and I think everybody put it together and we saw what we could do—and we just came up a little short.”
The Dragons were scheduled to play Manassas Park away on Tuesday, May 25, and George Mason at home on Thursday, May 27, both after press time.