Dragons b’ball starts off season with 70-35 victory
The William Monroe High School boys basketball team came out on the hardwood and jumped on rival Luray right from the start during the first home game of the season Nov. 30.

The Dragons’ defensive pressure forced turnovers and led to a 22-4 lead after the first quarter, led offensively by Tucker Shifflett and Troy Jones, who scored 25 and 22 points respectively. Shifflett had 5 assists and 4 three-pointers. Jones had 4 assists and 4 rebounds in the effort.

Brady Lamm had a nice freshman debut with 9 points and 6 rebounds. Aiden McGann and Ja’Quis Carpenter led the defensive effort, with Carpenter adding 4 rebounds on the night.

“I was proud of our defensive intensity and effort out on the court,” said Coach Brett Maynard. “It is early in the season and we still have a lot to improve on, but I am seeing improvement. The crowd support was amazing and it was extremely nice to have fans in the building after a year without them.”

The final score was 70-35. The Dragons traveled to a tough matchup with Fishburn Academy on Friday, Dec. 3, and their next home game is scheduled for Dec. 15 against Mountain View.

