Dragon XC runners toe the line at quad meet

William Monroe High School’s boys and girls cross country teams traveled over the mountain to East Rockingham for a quad meet with East Rockingham, Mountain View and Page County high schools on Wednesday, Sept. 29.

On a crisp, clear autumn day the runners were excited about racing on a new, picturesque course. The girls got on the line to race and Sydney Orange led from the gun with teammate Elli Pursel by her side in an impressive one two punch. Orange pulled away at about a mile and a half and raced to victory two seconds away from her person record at 22:09. Following were” Pursel; Olivia Hoffacker; Eliah Dojack; Livia Kilby; Lillie Davis; and Paige Hoffman to round out the varsity top seven.

The boys toed the line knowing they had their work cut out for them with a competitive East Rock line up. The gun sounded and off the harriers went at a fast clip over an unusually hilly course for a high school venue. Schuyler Nitzsche, feeling spry, and took the lead against predicted winner from East Rock, George Austin. This risky move broke up the pack and got the race going. Nitsche was the first Monroe finisher crossing the line as third man overall in a time of 17:59, followed by Conrad Bruton, Nathan Lindegren, Gabriel Bailey, Alex Reebals and Gabriel Henkel to round out the varsity top seven.