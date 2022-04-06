Dragon track teams open at Ram Invitational

The William Monroe boys and girls track teams had their opening meet at the Ram Invitational in Strasburg.

On a day that offered every weather element from rain, snow, hail and the most challenging element—wind—the runners, jumpers and throwers performed to the best of their abilities in challenging conditions.

The meet began with field events: The shot put, discus, long jump, triple jump and high jump. The team has many rookies learning new events. Veteran Bryce Hoffman had a solid performance in the discus throwing 133-07 for a third place finish.

On the oval, with the wind whipping, the following races were competed in: 4 x 800 meter relay, 110/100 meter hurdles, 100 meter dash, 1600 meter run, 4 x 100 meter relay, 400 meter dash, 300 meter hurdles, 800 meter run, 200 meter dash and the 4 x 400 meter relay!

All performances were exciting and top placers for the boys were Evan Young with a second place in the 1600 running a gutsy race to a time of 4:45.6 and after a short break pacing to a fourth place in the 3200 with a time of 10:39. Gabriel Bailey bolted to a second-place finish in the 800 meters with a time of 2:07.5. In the most exciting race of the day, courageous Bailey ran down an opponent over 100 meters ahead of him on the anchor leg of the 4 x 400 bringing the crowd to their feet roaring with enthusiasm.

On the girls’ side, Elli Pursel was the top scorer with a fourth place in the 1600, pacing a 5:53. After a short rest, she ran a stellar race in the 800, rocketing off the line for a time of 2:41.5 to place fifth.

All of the runners, jumpers and throwers represented William Monroe and scored personal records as this was the first meet of the season.

The top three in each event medaled and Bailey, Hoffman and Young were the three that brought home the hardware for their outstanding performances.

Next up for the track team is the Page County Invitational in Luray on April 8.