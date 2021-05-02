Dragon hits the course at state cross country meet

A season that almost wasn’t became a dream come true for Conrad Bruton, who during the last cross country season’s regional meet was one place away from qualifying for the states. It was a blustery cold mountain air day in Salem as Conrad toed the line for the Virginia High School League State 3B Championship 5k.

Once the gun goes off at the state meet level there is no playing catch up and Bruton knew if he was going to race with the “big dogs” he had to get off the line and go out with the lead pack. He would rather go for it all and see what he has and struggle to the finish instead of never challenging himself to find more within.

After a flat footed start at the pistol Bruton launched himself into the top 15 to contend for All-State honors. Not intimidated by the blistering pace he moved up to 13th place and was looking strong at the second mile going through at a split of 10:45 on pace for a personal record.

Trying to fight off the opposition his muscles tightened as he was swallowed up by a pack of strong runners and fatigue set in Bruton held on for a 5k personal record of 17:12 and a 24th place finish in the upper echelon in the prestigious meet showing he is one of the “big dogs” on the states cross county course in the Old Dominion.

From not knowing if he would have a season to the nervousness that it could end at any time due to COVID-19, Bruton embraced every practice, raced with passion and jubilantly walked off the plush emerald green manicured track knowing he had left everything on the course and had a stellar season to be proud of.