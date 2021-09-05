Dragon golfers score big over Orange & Fluvanna

With only a five-squad team, the William Monroe High School Dragons golf team did not lie down in defeat on Monday, Aug. 23.

Coach Ronnie Morris and his small squad saw not a setback, but rather an opportunity to grow as a team—and it paid off in victory over the teams from Orange and Fluvanna counties.

Daniel Woodson posted a two over par with 37; Christopher Salyers scored 38 and Riley Mitchelson, 44. Landon Kullnat scored 50 and Patrick Moore, 59, to outscore their opponents with an overall total of 169. The team from Orange totalled 172 and Fluvanna, 182.

Scoring for Fluvanna was Killian Donnelly, 37; Mason Vhiavard, 47; Kessler Potter, 49; Ethan Dahl, 49; Cohen Purviance, 51; and Noah Jones, 60.

Scoring for Orange was Luke Jarrell, 36; Scott Clore, 40; Cale Carr, 45; Jacob Koruze, 51; and Conner Lilliard, 57.

Monday’s game took WMHS to an overall 3-1 record so far in the season, as they defeated Warren County Aug. 25. The Dragons were scheduled to play away against Caroline County on Monday, Aug. 30.