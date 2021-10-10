Dragon golfers place 3rd in district

Salyers, Woodson and Riley qualify for regionals

On Monday, Sept. 27, the WMHS golf team competed in the district tournament held at Greene Hills Club. With only five players to post scores, WMHS placed third and will travel to Mattaponi Spring Golf Club in Ruther Glen, Va., on Tuesday, Oct. 5.

Christopher Salyers placed fourth in the tournament, scoring a 79 to earn first team All-District. Daniel Woodson followed Salyers with an 81; Riley Mitchelson, 99; Landaon Kullnat, 112; and Patrick Moore scored 110.

Brentsville placed first overall with 310, followed by Meridian in second with a score of 328; William Monroe was third with 369; Skyline fourth with 382; Warren County fifth with 437; and Meridian posting no combined score.

Salyers, Woodson and Mitchelson all qualified for the Regional tournament after Monday’s District match.