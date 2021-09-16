Dragon golf team wins one, loses 2 after matches were postponed

With 2 matches cancelled the previous week, the William Monroe High School golf team found themselves with a three-match schedule last week.

On Tuesday, the Dragons defeated the Manassas Park Cougars with a team score of 167. Sophomore Christopher Salyers scored one over par for a 36, while Daniel Woodson was not too far behind with a 39. Landon Kullnat scored a 45 and Riley Mitchelson dropped in a 47. Patrick Moore rounded out the team with a 54. Scoring for Manassas Park was: Lucas Stockle, 51; Leo Torrico, 55; and Simmon Park, 60.

The Dragons suffered two losses last week: to Meridian High School on Wednesday, Sept. 8; and to Eastern View and King George high schools on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Wednesday, Sept. 15, match against Skyline High School was canceled. The Northwestern District tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, at Greene Hills Golf Course, time to be determined.

As of press time, the team’s record was 4-4 overall and 2-2 in district play.