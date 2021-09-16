 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Dragon golf team wins one, loses 2 after matches were postponed
0 comments

Dragon golf team wins one, loses 2 after matches were postponed

  • 0
Christopher Salyers

Above, Christopher Salyers slams the perfect drive down Fairway 1.

 Photo by Mary Cave/For the Greene County Record

With 2 matches cancelled the previous week, the William Monroe High School golf team found themselves with a three-match schedule last week.

On Tuesday, the Dragons defeated the Manassas Park Cougars with a team score of 167. Sophomore Christopher Salyers scored one over par for a 36, while Daniel Woodson was not too far behind with a 39. Landon Kullnat scored a 45 and Riley Mitchelson dropped in a 47. Patrick Moore rounded out the team with a 54. Scoring for Manassas Park was: Lucas Stockle, 51; Leo Torrico, 55; and Simmon Park, 60.

The Dragons suffered two losses last week: to Meridian High School on Wednesday, Sept. 8; and to Eastern View and King George high schools on Thursday, Sept. 9.

The Wednesday, Sept. 15, match against Skyline High School was canceled. The Northwestern District tournament will be held on Monday, Sept. 27, at Greene Hills Golf Course, time to be determined.

As of press time, the team’s record was 4-4 overall and 2-2 in district play.

0 comments

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

XC defeats Madison & Fluvanna
Sports

XC defeats Madison & Fluvanna

The William Monroe Cross Country Team has been training in full force during challenging weather conditions ranging from thunderstorms to heat…

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

all

Breaking News

Breaking Sports News

News Alert