Dragon boys bball headed to state tournament

The William Monroe boys basketball team has punched its ticket to the State championship tournament.

Regional quarterfinals

On Tuesday night, Feb. 22, the Dragons faced off against James Monroe High School in the Regional quarterfinal match. Monroe was up for a challenge against the scrappy and sharp-shooting Yellow Jackets. The first quarter was a back and forth affair with the Dragons ending up on top, 14-10.

The Dragons took the sting out of the Yellow Jackets through Troy Jones’ three-point shooting skills, excellent defense and unselfish passing. William Monroe scored 24 points in the second quarter and had a 38-25 point halftime lead. James Monroe came back slightly in the third quarter, making some tough shots. Tucker Shifflett’s drives to the rim prevented a comeback and good free throw shooting from Ja’Quis Carpenter and Jones sealed the victory in the fourth.

Jones stole the show with a double double with 30 points and 10 rebounds, Shifflett had 16 points and Carpenter 7 points as they finished with a convincing 74-58 victory.

Regional semifinals

Next up for the Dragons were the Regional semi-finals against Manassas Park High School. This was a rubber match game with both teams splitting the regular season games. In front of a full capacity crowd, the stage was set for a do-or-die game. The stakes were high: the winner would advance to the state tournament and the loser would go home.

The Dragons came out playing with a lot of energy thanks to the energetic crowd. The score was 13-8, Dragons over the Cougars, after the first quarter. Stifling defense from the Dragons held Manassas Park to just 6 points in the second quarter and 14 total at the half. Daelan Powell-Jackson and Parker Hildebrand held down the high-scoring Jace Garza from Manassas Park. The halftime score was 29-14, Monroe.

The Cougars came roaring back in the third quarter behind some inside layups and free throws to cut into the lead. Good finishing inside from Brady Lam and Carpenter prevented a comeback and the Dragons outran the Cougars to finish ahead.

Carpenter and Lam each had double doubles on the night. Carpenter had an impressive 13 points, 10 rebounds and 6 assists. Lam scored 14 points and snagged 11 rebounds. Shifflett and Jones passed extremely well, Shifflett had 12 points and 5 assists and Jones had 12 points, 6 assists and 6 rebounds. Brandon Early had two nice finishes inside for 4 points.

The Dragons earned the right to go to the State tournament and would play for the Regional title Friday night.

Regional finals

The electricity was in the air and the stage was set for a showdown between William Monroe and Skyline for the Regional Basketball Championship on Friday, Feb. 25. Both teams had huge crowds and chants echoed through the gym.

The Dragons came out tense and did not make a basket in the first quarter. The Hawks managed a few baskets and were up 10-2 after the first frame. Monroe changed their strategy and increased their defensive pressure in the second quarter. This led to a rally with the Dragons outsourcing the Hawks, 14-8. The score ended in a nail-biting 18-16 at the half—with Skyline in the lead.

Skyline pounded the ball inside, taking advantage of their physicality and height. They continually scored in the paint from offensive rebounds and post finishes. Threes from Tucker Shifflett and Brady Lam helped the Dragons keep the game close. The third quarter ended 32-26, Skyline.

The Dragons kept cutting the lead to two but could not get over the hump in the fourth and Skyline pulled away at the very end. After shooting well the last few games, the Dragons’ shooting percentage was down tremendously. Monroe made only 36% of their two-point attempts and only 17% of their three-point attempts.

Despite the loss, the Dragons have still earned the right to go to States and have tremendously surpassed expectations after losing five seniors from the year before. Monroe is now 18-4 and has had an exciting season with both the fans and team contributing to their success. The team will play in the State tournament this Friday at either Hopewell or Petersburg High School (depending who wins in their matchup this week). Go Dragons!