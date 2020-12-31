Double-doubles propel Dragons to opening win

Hailey Morris was one of three William Monroe seniors honored prior to last week’s season opener against Skyline High School in a modified Senior Night.
But when the ball was tipped, it was the team’s younger players that grabbed the spotlight.
Sophomore Ella Weaver poured in a game-high 24 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while junior Chloe Rush added 13 points and 11 boards, including seven on the offensive end, as William Monroe High School overcame a slow start to pick up a 61-43 victory in Northwestern District action.
“It was so great,” Weaver said. “Coming into the season, nothing was really guaranteed this year, so just to get out and play, it’s a blessing.”
Skyline (0-1) seized control early on thanks to the inside presence of Jillian Shannon. The junior forward scored five of her team-high eight points in the opening quarter as the Hawks built a 14-9 lead seven minutes into the first quarter. Sophomore Kayla Britton swayed the momentum toward William Monroe (1-0) when she hit a layup as the first quarter horn sounded to trim the lead to three points.
“We definitely had some rust to knock off,” Weaver said. “Our shot selection in the first quarter definitely wasn’t the best, but once we got into [an offensive] rhythm, it was a lot better and we pulled away with the win.”
After the slow start, Coach Jess Shifflett’s team found its groove as Rush imposed her will inside. The junior forward scored nine points during a 12-3 run over the final four minutes of the first half, to give the Dragons a 24-21 advantage at the break.
“Last year, I was scared to go up and use my full potential,” Rush said. “This year, I’m not scared at all and I’m just more focused on my moves. Coach told me, ‘When they go low, we go high’ and I was just very aggressive down there.”
Skyline responded early in the third quarter when Kendall Morris and Audrey Donahue drained 3-pointers and Kyra Whitmore added a stick back to give the Hawks a 31-30 lead with 4:05 left in the frame.
That’s when Weaver took over.
The sophomore forward scored six points and Iyanna Carey capped the quarter with a layup as William Monroe regained the lead, 42-37, through three quarters.
Weaver, who served as the No. 3 scoring option last season behind Martha Apple and Morris, enjoyed having the ball in her hands in clutch situations.
“We graduated a couple girls that were really good and I’ve been working a lot over the summer, so my role has definitely picked up. I have a lot of expectations, but my team’s gotten so much better and it’s definitely not all me.”
Corin Edsell and Cici DiFiglia combined for five straight points to open the fourth for Skyline to cut the deficit to 45-41 with 7:13 left.
That would be as close as the Hawks would get.
Weaver and Morris combined for 12 points over the final seven minutes as the Dragons closed the game on a 16-2 run and held the Hawks without a field goal.
“I think for us tonight, it was more about finding our chemistry,” Weaver said. “We really had to connect with one another and dig down deep and settle down. Obviously, most of us haven’t played in a while, so a lot of it was just coming back, building chemistry and trusting the process overall.”
The senior guard, who finished with 14 points and four assists, couldn’t be prouder of the growth of Weaver and Rush.
“It’s been amazing to see both Chloe and Ella’s growth over the course of the season,” Morris said. “I was actually able to train with Ella over the summer and just to see her growth has been insane. It’s awesome to go out there on the court, we have such a great friendship off the court, and it’s great to see it translate onto the court. Chloe is growing into the player she is going to be. She’s a beast. She will never give up on you, and it’s great to be able to trust them and know they’re always going to be there.”