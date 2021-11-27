District Player of the Year & Coach of the Year

Woolford also named PoY for Region 3B
The William Monroe High School volleyball program has a lot to be proud of—being successful during the weird condensed season earlier this year due to COVID not least. Senior Mara Woolford was named Player of the Year for both the Northwestern District and Region 3B and coach Leah Wimmer earned Coach of the Year for the Northwestern District this fall.
“I just wasn’t expecting it,” Woolford said. “We played a lot of good teams. I was shocked and honored.”
Wimmer said she wasn’t that surprised by Woolford’s awards, but was about her own.
“There are a lot of coaches that have a lot more experience than I do,” said Wimmer, who has headed up the Dragons’ program since 2016. “I just go out and do my job and I don’t expect anything. I’m super excited, but it’s not something I ever expected to happen.”
The Dragons went 10-1 in the district this fall, getting to the Region 3B semifinals against Goochland High School. The team went 15-9 for the 2021 season, including post-season play.
Woolford has played the game since Greene County Parks and Recreation days, all through middle school and on varsity ninth through 12th grades.
What keeps her coming back?
“(Volleyball) is fast-paced,” she said. “It’s energetic and loud. You just bond so close with the girls and we’ve all grown up together and played together. We’re all friends off the court, too. Leah has been my main coach all the way through.”
Wimmer played for Monroe growing up and came from college to coach, taking over varsity coaching in 2016.
One of her biggest fans—her father, Bruce Shifflett—passed away Oct. 19. Shifflett would be seen in the stands every home game.
“I’ll be honest, when everything was initially happening, when he was sick and then passed, I had to be like, OK this is volleyball,” Wimmer said. “But I also needed to make sure I took care of mom or be there if something happened. I sat the girls down and told them what was happening. We didn’t know how bad it was going to be or what the outcome was going to be.”
She told the team there might be times she’s on the phone while they’re on the court, or she would have to miss entirely or leave early. She was grateful for how the girls responded.
“They were just incredible. They didn’t miss a stride,” Wimmer said. “Erin (Lam), Megan (Lookabaugh) and Lex (Lam) kind of took over the couple weeks I was out and they were all great and very supportive. They came and brought us dinner and that touched me incredibly. They came to the funeral and that really meant a lot to me.”
After her father died, Wimmer said she turned her focus back to the team more.
“I knew I needed to start taking care of them,” she said. “I knew I didn’t have that much time left with them and I needed to be there for them for the last couple weeks.”
But, Wimmer misses her dad in the stands, who would often offer up praise or advice after a game. Winning districts meant a lot to Wimmer, but it happened just after her father passed away.
“He was kind of my assistant coach from afar,” she said. “I was very emotional (after winning districts) because that’s something I wished I could share with him. And the same thing with coach of the year because the first thing I wanted to do was call him.”
As Wimmer has grown the volleyball program for Monroe, she’s developed a program that does more than teach the fundamentals of the game—it teaches the students life skills such as: humility; servanthood; trustworthiness; and relentless effort.
“I wanted to not only help them grow in the sport, but also wanted them to grow into even better people than they already are,” Wimmer said. “As the season goes on we check in and if things go awry, which sometimes they do, we ask, ‘Are you following through?’ They make promises every season before they get their jersey—a promise to their teammates. I can care less about the wins and losses; I care they had fun and what kind of people they’re turning into. We also have great families on our side, which is just great.”
Woolford said playing under Wimmer is a lot of fun—with time to be goofy but time to crack down and get to work. She said she hopes to play volleyball in college but has not settled on a school yet. Woolford has been a three-sport athlete every year since eighth grade—playing basketball and softball, too—but focused more on volleyball this year.
Woolford’s arm can be deadly when she goes up to spike the ball—her speed and aim have gotten better every year, Wimmer said.
“I was taught to keep it simple; simple is better,” Woolford said. “You have more control. You just go up and watch the ball hit your hand; it’s very important. Then it’s finding the holes and actually putting it there.”
One thing Wimmer has tried to teach her girls over the last two years is that you cannot expect tomorrow.
“We never knew if we would get shut down, so like at every practice I would tell them you need to play like it’s your last one. We need to play every game as if it’s our last one. We never knew if and when something was going to be pulled out from under our feet and I didn’t want anyone to leave with regrets,” Wimmer said.
Having fans in the gym this year made the experience so much better than last year’s delayed and condensed season that started in March and went about six weeks.
“It was night and day,” Wimmer said.
Wimmer said her favorite memories on the season are just being with the girls. “We were so tight-knit and they looked out for each other, like a family. And I felt like a part of that.”
Both Wimmer and Woolford said they wanted to thank their families for their support this year.
“I want to thank my coaches: Leah, Erin, Sam (her JV coach), Megan, my parents and my family who this year could travel to my away games—especially all my cousins,” Woolford said.
“I want to thank the players because I wouldn’t have gotten coach of the year for the district if it wasn’t for them; if they didn’t come in and bust their butts and work hard and try to become better every day,” Wimmer said. “And my parents and Chris [her husband], too, because I don’t think people realize how much time coaching entails until you’re in that position so it’s just nice having someone who’ll be there. And good old Skip. He has been driving the bus for me since I was coaching in middle school. He’s literally at every single game.”
Woolford agreed.
“(Skip) would always tell us where our holes were on the court,” Woolford said.
“He’s just another one that cares for everyone else, too,” Wimmer said. “He genuinely just loves the girls and even at the home games, he’s still in the gym. It’s nice having someone that is consistent and investing in them as well. Erin (Lam) has been there with me since I was playing because she coached me. I coached Lexi (Erin’s daughter), so it’s coming full circle with Lex coaching with us now.”