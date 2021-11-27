District Player of the Year & Coach of the Year

“It was night and day,” Wimmer said.

Wimmer said her favorite memories on the season are just being with the girls. “We were so tight-knit and they looked out for each other, like a family. And I felt like a part of that.”

Both Wimmer and Woolford said they wanted to thank their families for their support this year.

“I want to thank my coaches: Leah, Erin, Sam (her JV coach), Megan, my parents and my family who this year could travel to my away games—especially all my cousins,” Woolford said.

“I want to thank the players because I wouldn’t have gotten coach of the year for the district if it wasn’t for them; if they didn’t come in and bust their butts and work hard and try to become better every day,” Wimmer said. “And my parents and Chris [her husband], too, because I don’t think people realize how much time coaching entails until you’re in that position so it’s just nice having someone who’ll be there. And good old Skip. He has been driving the bus for me since I was coaching in middle school. He’s literally at every single game.”

Woolford agreed.

“(Skip) would always tell us where our holes were on the court,” Woolford said.

“He’s just another one that cares for everyone else, too,” Wimmer said. “He genuinely just loves the girls and even at the home games, he’s still in the gym. It’s nice having someone that is consistent and investing in them as well. Erin (Lam) has been there with me since I was playing because she coached me. I coached Lexi (Erin’s daughter), so it’s coming full circle with Lex coaching with us now.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.