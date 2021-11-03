DISTRICT CHAMPIONS!

The third set of the match started with a Mustang serve. A rally occurred shortly after the start of the set which was finished off by a slam from Woolford, making the score 2-1, Dragons. A powerful court-cutting hit from Adderley tied the score 3-3. This was followed by a Dragon serve that went out of bounds and Mustang serve that resulted in the point, placing the score at 3-4, Mustangs. Two serves from Weaver put the Dragons back on top, 6-4. Possession continued to bounce between the teams until a serve by Dragon senior Savannah Meade that tipped off the fingers of a Mustang player put the Dragons back on top, 9-8. A slam kill down the line by Woolford kept the Dragons on top, 11-9. This was followed with a big block from Weaver, forcing a Mustang timeout at 12-9, Dragons. One out hit from the Dragons and another hit that went out of bounds by the Mustangs made the score 14-12, Dragons. A slam from Woolford and a serve from Sharff brought the Dragons up further, 17-12.