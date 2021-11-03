DISTRICT CHAMPIONS!

The William Monroe Lady Dragons brought fire and power to the volleyball court against the Meridian Mustangs, Tuesday, Oct. 16, winning three straight sets (25-19, 25-15 and 25-23) and winning the Northwestern District title—a first since 2014.
The varsity game’s first set started with a Meridian serve that found its way over the net and in the path of senior Mara Woolford, who secured a kill for the Dragons. Multiple hot serves came from the Dragons and the Mustangs were unable to get them over the net, resulting in a score of 5-1 with the Dragons up. Senior Alex Sharff set up junior Ella Weaver for a massive slam to the back corner, keeping the Dragons on top, 6-4. The Mustangs answered back with multiple points, changing the score to 7-9, Mustangs.
A tip over the net by the Dragons, a hit from Sharff and a block put the Dragons back on top, 11-9. A massive slam by Woolford changed the score to 12-9. An extended rally between the teams led the ball to Woolford who secured a point for the Dragons, making the score 13-10. The Mustangs answered back with multiple points, but a team miscommunication faulted them, returning the ball to the Dragons at a score of 13-14, Mustangs up. This would be the last time the Dragons trailed in this set, as a slam by Woolford that grazed the fingers of a Mustang player brought the Dragons up, 17-14.
Sharff delivered amazing serves over the net, securing multiple aces for the Dragons and changing the score to 19-14. A few mistakes by the Dragons allowed possession to be transferred back to the Mustangs, but not for long. A hit to the back line by Dragon senior Brianna Adderley brought the score up in favor of the Dragons, 22-18. A great dig by Dragon junior Kylie Shifflett was tipped over the net, placing the score at 23-19, Dragons. A great serve by Adderley secured the final point for the Dragons, 25-19.
The second set began with a Dragons serve from Sharff, followed by a slam from Weaver, giving the Dragons an early 1-0 lead. An out hit from the Mustangs along with a hit from Woolford that the Mustangs touched before it went out of bounds continued the Dragons’ score streak, 4-0. After multiple attempts to get the ball over the net with no success, the Mustangs called a timeout with the score sitting in favor of the Dragons, 7-0.
An out serve by the Dragons gave the Mustangs a chance to secure a single point before possession was turned back over to the Dragons, where Weaver scored two consecutive points—bringing the score to 10-1, Dragons. The Dragons continued to capitalize on multiple opportunities, placing the score in favor of the Dragons at 14-1. A serve by the Dragons that went into the net gave the Mustangs some room to play catch-up. At the Dragons’ timeout, the score sat at 14-7, Dragons on top.
The Dragons found their spots, maintained a strong defense and continued to provide fantastic scores that provided a rally of points. The score remained in favor of the Dragons, 17-10. A sneaky push over the net by the Mustangs, followed by an ace serve and an out hit by the Dragons and an incomplete attempt at getting the ball over the net allowed the Mustangs to collect a few points, 20-14 with the Dragons still leading. A block from Woolford and an ace from Sharff kept the Dragons’ momentum going as the score read 23-15. A Mustangs hit that went just outside the edge of the net ended the set with the Dragons winning 25-15.
The third set of the match started with a Mustang serve. A rally occurred shortly after the start of the set which was finished off by a slam from Woolford, making the score 2-1, Dragons. A powerful court-cutting hit from Adderley tied the score 3-3. This was followed by a Dragon serve that went out of bounds and Mustang serve that resulted in the point, placing the score at 3-4, Mustangs. Two serves from Weaver put the Dragons back on top, 6-4. Possession continued to bounce between the teams until a serve by Dragon senior Savannah Meade that tipped off the fingers of a Mustang player put the Dragons back on top, 9-8. A slam kill down the line by Woolford kept the Dragons on top, 11-9. This was followed with a big block from Weaver, forcing a Mustang timeout at 12-9, Dragons. One out hit from the Dragons and another hit that went out of bounds by the Mustangs made the score 14-12, Dragons. A slam from Woolford and a serve from Sharff brought the Dragons up further, 17-12.
A dig made by Shifflett and a block by Weaver kept the Dragons in the lead, 20-14. The Mustangs answered back with a kill and serves bringing the score to 20-18 at the Dragons timeout. A slam by Dragon senior Ava Alvarez followed by miscommunication in the Mustangs’ back row put the Dragons two points away from a win, 23-19. A tip to the line by Alvarez made the score 24-22. An out serve by the Mustangs ended the game with the Dragons winning the set 25-23 and becoming District Champions.
“It feels incredible, absolutely incredible. It’s something that they set as a goal early on in the season, that it was something they wanted to do. Every practice and before every game, they would write [the goal] on the whiteboard and say what steps they needed to take to get to this point,” Dragons Head Coach Leah Wimmer said after the game. “It’s exciting and sentimental for me. My dad passed away and this was his pride and joy. He loved the girls, and he would have the biggest signs for them, so this win is beyond great.”
“The girls did a really good job. They didn’t get down on themselves when they were down a couple points. They stayed levelheaded, fixed their mistakes without us having to tell them, found holes, and were strategic. Their energy was great, and they just went out and played for each other and that’s all we can ask,” she said.
Weaver had nine kills with a 56% kill percentage, two aces and two blocks. Woolford had nine kills with a 46% kill percentage, three aces and nine digs. Sharff finished the night with 22 assists, with sets resulting in a kill and eight aces.
The Dragons survived the first round of the regional playoff on Monday against Manassas Park, winning in three straight sets: 25-12; 25-10; and 25-18. Monroe was set to play at Goochland High School on Wednesday, Nov. 3.