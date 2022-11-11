Dickerson, Eddins, Estes and Madison win GH Annual Nacho Memorial Tournament

One of Greene Hill’s men’s and women’s Sunday groups, known as the Nachos, hosted the Annual Nacho Golf Tournament on Saturday, October 29th, in honor of the memory of Rich Puryear, George Allman, Ned Rebich, Bill Myers, PE Ginanny, and many others. The Nacho Group, as they are called, formed this group many years ago with the idea of a group of men and women gather on Sunday afternoons for a friendly round of golf where each player who losses the round contributes $5, and the winners then used the money to purchase appetizers for everyone who participated. It was a win/win for everyone! This group felt that they had loss too many good friends and wanted a way to continue their memories and enjoy some nachos and wings at the Hills Grille. Both friends and family participated in this wonderful event. With a four person team, scoring was 1 best ball Net on Holes 1-6, 2 Best Balls Net on Holes 7-12, and 3 Best Balls Net on Holes 13-18. Winners of this tournament with a 118 was the team of Mike Dickerson, Addison Eddins, Debbie Estes, and Devin Madison over the returning champs, Jamie Artale, Mark Arrington, Buddy Barre, and Dan Stonesifer, who placed 2nd with a 119. Taking 3rd Place with a 122 was the team of Archie Taylor, Andy Bell, Bill Baggett, and Ken Weiss. A dozen engraved Nacho golf balls were given Rick Green, Buddy Barre, Mike Duvall and C.B. Butler for closest to the pins. The Nacho group continues to play on Saturdays and Sundays if anyone would like to join in the fun.