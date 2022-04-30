Devory leads Dragons to victory

Last week the William Monroe High School girls’ varsity soccer team took to the field twice, first to play Manassas Park and then Skyline. The Dragons took the win in both games.

On Tuesday, April 19, the Dragons played the Manassas Park Cougars. The Dragons dominated the game and left the field with an 8-0 win. Senior Captain Sydney Devory led Monroe to their win, scoring seven out of the eight goals. The game was called 20 minutes early due to the “mercy rule” which allows a game to end if one team is leading by eight. Senior Savannah Williams scored the final and game ending goal.

For most of the game, Monroe had possession of the ball and control of the game. Devory scored three of her goals in just the first ten minutes of the game.

The last goal of the first half came with just two minutes left on the clock, with Devory heading the ball into the back of the net off a corner kick by sophomore Livi Sharff. The score at half time was 7-0.

In the second half a lack of good passing held Monroe back from getting another goal. After countless plays up the field Monroe was finally able to connect passes and with twenty minutes left in the half, Williams scored the game ending goal.

The final score was 8-0.

On Friday, April 22 the Dragons took to the field again to play Skyline, winning 4-1. Last season, Skyline ended Monroe’s undefeated streak when they beat Monroe 3-2 in overtime during their last regular season game. This year however, Monroe was determined to win.

The Dragons came out strong and worked hard to move the ball up the field and into Skyline’s half. However, between Skyline’s defense and countless shots just missing the goal, Monroe was not able to score for the first ten minutes. Finally, Devory broke through and was able to send a perfectly placed ball into the back of Skyline’s net, making the score 1-0 at halftime.

In the second half Monroe fought hard to keep their lead. Four minutes in Devory scored her second goal and then just seven minutes later she scored again, bringing the score to 3-0.

Skyline was determined to score and after a break away down the field they scored their first goal, a strong kick that went into the back of the net, bring the score to 3-1.

Monroe’s defense held the Skyline offense back for the rest of the game and after a final goal by Devory, with eleven minutes left in in the half, the game ended. The final score was 4-1.

Unlike last season Skyline was not able to end Monroe streak and the Dragons remain undefeated scoring 37 goals in the past seven games and only letting in two goals by their opponents.

After both games Devory reflects on her performance and the performance of the team. She says, “It felt really great to score a few goals and to get two wins this week. The whole team worked together well and I’m super proud of everyone. Skyline was an especially important win for me because I remember losing to them in overtime last year, so it felt great to score four goals on them.”

Next week Monroe plays Warren away on Tuesday and then Brentsville away on Friday. Both games begin at 7 pm.