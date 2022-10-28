DeMasters, Toms, Lamb, and Payne win Greene Hills Fall Member Member Golf Tournament

On Saturday and Sunday, October 16th and 17th, 90 members, comprising 45 teams of men and women, participated in the ever-popular Greene Hills Fall Member Member Tournament. On the first day of play, players enjoyed a Captain’s Choice event followed by the best ball of the two-person team on the second day of play. Winning 1st in Gross was the team of Steve DeMasters and Jeff Toms who posted a 127 (60,67) followed by Austin Batten and Logan Yates in 2nd , scoring a 130 (64,66). Three teams wound up in a three-way tie for 3rd Place in Gross: father and son, John and Mitchell Batten, 131 (64,67); Chuck Crenshaw and Lance Hoover, 131 (63,68); and Jeff Perkins and Austin Turner, 131 (65,66). In 6th Place for Gross, Michael Briggs and Greg Maynard posted a 136 (66,70).