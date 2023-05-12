On Friday, May 5th , the Greene Hills Club held its first Friday Night Scotch Foursome for 2023. Couples (a two person team- one male and one female) came out to play in a Pinehurst Scotch foursome style, where each person hits a tee shot, then hit the other’s shot for the second stroke , and afterwards, choose a shot to alternate into the hole. Winning the first match for Gross of the season was the team of Al and Cynthia Damico shooting a 36 for 9 holes of play. Winning Net was the team of Tim Woodson and Jane Fleming with a Net 31 while Rob Fleming and Lorrie Hansen placed second in Net with a 32.