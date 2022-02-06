Daily Progress athlete spotlight: Tucker Shifflett

Basketball is not just a fun activity for Tucker Shifflett, it’s also a part of a family legacy.

His father and uncle both won state championships at William Monroe and his older brother, Blake was a starter and team captain for the Greene Dragons during his career.

“Ever since I was young, I remember playing basketball, but I didn’t start to really get into it until middle school,” Shifflett said. “My dad and uncle were both state champions for basketball at William Monroe, making it bound for me to get into basketball.”

Shifflett’s father, Brian, and uncle, Anthony, played together on William Monroe’s 1994 state championship team that defeated Parry McClure in the title game. The following year, his uncle captured another state championship as the Greene Dragons defeated Glenvar in the final to win back-to-back titles.

“I have heard many great stories about their team and how exciting it may be to win a state championship,” Shifflett said. “It’s one of the biggest goals of mine.”

Despite his family lineage in the sport, Shifflett admits that basketball has not always been his primary sport.

“My first love was baseball,” Shifflett said. “I enjoyed it more and would say I was a better baseball player than basketball player at the time, until I started taking basketball seriously.”

The junior point guard’s love for basketball blossomed in elementary school when he used to tag along with his older brother Blake to William Monroe boys basketball coach Brett Maynard’s offseason conditioning camps.

“I’ve had the opportunity to teach Tucker since he was in the second grade and have been fortunate to watch him grow up,” Maynard said. “It’s been extremely rewarding to see his consistent improvement.”

Shifflett has been a member of the Greene Dragons’ varsity program for the past three years and has continued to raise his game each year. This season, he’s averaging a team-high 19.1 points to go along with 4.1 assists and 1.2 steals a game as William Monroe has reeled off 10 straight victories to sit atop the Northwestern District standings with an 11-1 mark.

“The game has really slowed down for him this year,” Maynard said. “Opposing teams have consistently pressured him and played physical defense against him, but it doesn’t faze him. He controls the tempo and attacks at the speed that is best for each opportunity that presents itself.”

There’s been numerous highlights for the Greene Dragons this season, including a win over a previously undefeated Caroline County team early in the season as well as a crucial victory over Manassas Park to secure the top spot in the district standings.

“We have found great success this year so far by building a team with great chemistry and trust with each other,” Shifflett said. “Shout out to the coaches as well for keeping us in line and on track. We have had a great coaching staff and great athletes on our team who have all been a huge part in our success. My teammates trust me and I trust myself, which is a big part in our success.”

William Monroe’s impressive start comes on the heels of a disappointing end to last season, where an exposure to COVID-19 within the program the day before the regional tournament forced the Dragons to shut down for the season.

“It was heartbreaking finding out we had to miss the playoffs due to COVID,” Shifflett said. “Ending your season that way is no fun and I felt even worse for the seniors like Blake [Shifflett], Logan [Barbour}, Franklin [Lindsay] and Daren [Morris], who didn’t get a chance to make a run with us when I figured we could. Ending on that note motivated me to work to get back to that position or even better [this year]. Not being able to play in the playoffs hurt and right from there I knew I wanted to be back and try to rebuild and make a run like we could have last year.”

Maynard, who has taught Shifflett since the second grade, said the junior point guard’s role on the team, and in the school itself, continues to expand.

“He has always led by example, both on the court and in the classroom,” Maynard said. “He is a straight-A student and an extremely respectful young man. This year, he’s stepped up even more as a leader and a captain of our team His poise and calm demeanor keeps our team steady on the court.”

One of the things Shifflett loves most about basketball is the non-stop action.

“The pace of the game is very exciting as well as the energy it brings,” he said. “It’s a constant back-and-forth game that make it fun to play, as well as watch. The energy of basketball and the culture around it is something special and different.”

During his first two seasons, Shifflett was a pass-first guard that was more comfortable setting up teammates for easy baskets rather than scoring himself. He has gained more confidence in his shot and believes that has helped him evolve into a more complete player this season.

“I think my strong suit is being a creator,” he said. “As a point guard, I know my job is to take care of the ball and make the right play. You are the leader on the court and it’s my job to lead and make the right decision. I’d say this year, I am more of a scorer than a distributor, though throughout my whole career I was much more of a distributor. I just know I needed to step up this year and be more aggressive, but I have great scorers around me as well who I feel comfortable giving them the ball and trusting them as well to score or make the right play.”

Outside of basketball, Shifflett has discovered another sport that he excels in, swimming. He started swimming during the summer of his eighth grade year and quickly became a regular.

“At first, I wasn’t fond it, but then I started to really enjoy it,” he said.

He competes during the summer in the Jefferson Swim League for his local swim club and has been a regular top 20 finisher at the annual JSL championships in the freestyle events.

“It’s a very fun sport and a very underrated sport,” Shifflett said. “I think it’s super good for you and if you are competitive, you would enjoy it. If the swim season wasn’t in the winter, I would swim for my [high school].”

Shifflett said sees a lot of similarities between the two sports.

“Basketball is more mental for me because I do care about it more and find it more important,” he said. “Swimming is very nerve-wracking, so I try to calm myself to prepare, but in reality, it’s all the same. My mindset toward both stays the same. During warmups, I try to focus on the little things to get ready for the game.”

Outside of competition, Shifflett is very active in his school and community. He gives back as a volunteer at William Monroe basketball camps and the Medford League games at the school.

“He represents our core values of positivity and loyalty each and every day,” Maynard said. “I couldn’t be prouder of Tucker and it’s great to see all of his hard work paying off. With his work ethic, he is just going to keep getting better and better and I am looking forward to seeing him continue to evolve the second half of this season and next season.”

Shifflett has big plans for the future, with or without basketball.

“My future goal is definitely to play college basketball,” he said. “If that doesn’t work out, I still would like to go to college and get an education. I’m not sure what I want to do yet, but business is something I have my eye on. Either way, school comes first and my education is very important to me.”

Maynard believes Shifflett’s work ethic and drive will carry him far.

“Tucker’s dedication to the game of basketball and to his teammates is truly amazing,” he said. “He has been at every offseason workout that we have had ever since he came into our program. He trains and works on his game at every opportunity and is a friend to all of his teammates.”

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.