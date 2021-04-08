Cross-country mudfest

A day filled with planter rain did not dampen the spirits of the William Monroe cross-country runners as they boarded the foggy windowed bus to travel to Manassas Park for a dual meet with the Cougars. This was the last regular season meet for the racers and grand finale for some of the seniors.
Excitement filled the air as the runners saw the soggy fields and muddy trails they were about to embark over the 3.1-mile course. The boys set out to warm up as the droplets saturated their jerseys only to come back to camp covered with mud. The gun sounded and off the boys went as the girls cheered them on during their soggy pre race warm up. Conrad Bruton took the lead from the smoke, followed by a string of green Monroe jerseys Evan Young, Nathan Lindegren, Schuyler Nitzsche, Carlos Gomez, Brody Wilson, Logan Spencer, Gabriel Henkel, Colin Lambert, Keegan Sutton and Cameron Watts.
Racing through saturated fields, muddy trails and a steep slippery slope that many runners had to crawl up, grabbing the grass to pull themselves as they traversed the challenging terrain. Bruton ran away with the race and the Monroe harriers finished with a low 22 points (15 is a perfect score) to handedly defeat Manassas Park.
The ladies were not to be outdone by their male teammates after they had scrambled through the sodden course twice to set the stage of muckiness for the girls race. The rain slowed and off the girls sloshed with enthusiasm. Elli Pursel took the lead from the gun and never looked back, pacing through the shoe-swallowing Earth focused on her first high school victory. A string of green jerseys came next with Sydney Orange, Sarah Earle, Seanna Sutton, Olivia Hoffacker, Lillie Davis, Livia Kilby, Ellie Andreson, Elizabeth Kilby, Paige Hoffman, Mya Tolley, Emma Prachar and Quinn Henkel. The boys team was spread throughout the course cheering their teammates through the messy terrain.
The Lady Dragons scored a perfect score of 15 against Manassas Park in this action-packed race of true grit and perseverance which ended with jubilant muddied runners who embraced the race and the memories made together.
The district meet is next on the agenda for the team, Wednesday, April 7, at Central Woodstock. The seniors will also be recognized at this meet.