Cross-country mudfest

A day filled with planter rain did not dampen the spirits of the William Monroe cross-country runners as they boarded the foggy windowed bus to travel to Manassas Park for a dual meet with the Cougars. This was the last regular season meet for the racers and grand finale for some of the seniors.

Excitement filled the air as the runners saw the soggy fields and muddy trails they were about to embark over the 3.1-mile course. The boys set out to warm up as the droplets saturated their jerseys only to come back to camp covered with mud. The gun sounded and off the boys went as the girls cheered them on during their soggy pre race warm up. Conrad Bruton took the lead from the smoke, followed by a string of green Monroe jerseys Evan Young, Nathan Lindegren, Schuyler Nitzsche, Carlos Gomez, Brody Wilson, Logan Spencer, Gabriel Henkel, Colin Lambert, Keegan Sutton and Cameron Watts.

Racing through saturated fields, muddy trails and a steep slippery slope that many runners had to crawl up, grabbing the grass to pull themselves as they traversed the challenging terrain. Bruton ran away with the race and the Monroe harriers finished with a low 22 points (15 is a perfect score) to handedly defeat Manassas Park.