COVID-19 ends William Monroe football season early

The William Monroe High School football team’s season is ending early due to COVID-19 issues.

In an email to parents on Wednesday, William Monroe principal Katie Brunelle wrote that a member of the Greene Dragons’ football team has tested positive for COVID-19, forcing the cancellation of the remainder of the season.

“My initial reaction was a sinking feeling in my stomach for our seniors,” William Monroe coach Jon Rocha said of receiving the news. “They were part of a great season last year and the team was really coming around and could make a good push to the playoffs with the last two games coming up. The defense had not given up a point in the last six quarters and offense was starting to roll.”

William Monroe was able to play four games this season, finishing with a 2-2 record. In their most recent game this past Saturday, the Greene Dragons defeated Warren County 21-0. William Monroe was scheduled to host Northwestern District foe Central (Woodstock) on Saturday.

The cancellation of the remainder of the football season is the latest challenge created by COVID-19 for the William Monroe athletic department, which also saw its boys and girls basketball seasons cut short by the virus.

“We have seven players from basketball and the same thing happened to them earlier this year,” Rocha said. “You could see the air just come right out of them.”