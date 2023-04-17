On Sunday April 9th, the Greene Hills Ladies Golf Association in conjunction with Ms. Cynthia Shifflett of State Farm, hosted its annual Easter Egg Hunt. With the help of the of committee members, Cynthia Shifflett, Debbie Brown, Julie Mitchelson, Ashley Artale, and Matthew Woodson, along with the Easter Bunny, stuffed over 1200 eggs and hid for the over 60 children who flocked to the club to not only meet the Easter Bunny but to hunt for the Easter eggs filled with goodies! In addition to the finding of Easter Eggs, Cynthia Shifflett’s State Farm sponsored pics with the Easter Bunny and the Easter surprise gifts for the Golden Eggs hidden throughout the premises.