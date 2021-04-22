Bruton earns spot at states for Monroe cross country

With the elation of the boys’ race combined with nervous pre-race energy, the ladies went to the line for their two wave start, which seemed an eternity as the starter was slow to pull the trigger. Elli Pursel, who has led the girls’ team all season, had a goal of getting out with the lead pack and doing her best in the ambitious field. The freshman star came ready to roll and got out in good position within the top 20. A smart strategic racer, Pursel had a strong first mile slightly mixed up in a pack that she needed to break through. Weaving her way out, she picked more girls off in a strong second mile. Knowing she had to leave it all on the course with a mile to go, Pursel got to the thirteenth position with teammates zipping through the corn fields to cheer her on to catch yet another girl ahead. Pursel shifted into another gear and ran down the opponent for a twelfth-place finish and All-Region Honors with a time of 20:44 (6:54 mile pace), just three spots from qualifying for the state meet. A stellar season for the freshman. Teammates Sarah Earle and Sydney Orange, the one-two Monroe punch, pushed and pulled one another; Earle crossed the finish line for her last high school cross country race with a personal record and four years of running and racing for the Dragons to be proud of as she ends one chapter and starts her next at Bridgewater College. Followed by Earle were Orange (PR), Seanna Sutton (PR), Livia Kilby, Lillie Davis and Olivia Hoffacker.