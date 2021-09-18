Brewer’s big day propels Blue Ridge to win

Brewer proved he could also be effective with his legs in the second quarter when he followed the center to score on a quarterback sneak to make it 29-7 with 7:33 left in the first half.

Down big, Hargrave continued to battle. Quarterback Drew Paston completed a 27-yard touchdown strike to Logan Rader to make it 29-13 with less than four minutes in the half.

Blue Ridge responded just before halftime when Matos hauled in his second touchdown catch of the half, this one a 31-yard grab to build a 36-13 lead at intermission.

The second half was more of the same for the Barons, who added two more touchdowns through the air.

Stewart hauled in a 50-yard touchdown strike in the opening minute of the third quarter to give Blue Ridge a 43-13 advantage. Matos followed with a 39-yard pitch and catch for his third receiving touchdown off the game to cap the scoring.

“Our main focus in practice this week was defense and getting the defense right and just polishing up the offense and doing the little things,” Brewer said. “We did lose our tailback, but hopefully he’ll be back with us in a short time. Overall, everyone really bought in an I’m really proud of my guys.”

Brewer is excited for what this season could hold for the Barons.

“My first win here is great,” he said. “I’m happy here. I like it here. Coach [Jimmy] Wills has done a great job of preparing us and getting us ready. The team works really hard and everyone’s really positive, so I can’t complain at all.”