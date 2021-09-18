Brewer’s big day propels Blue Ridge to win

Camden Brewer got off to a slow start Saturday against Hargrave Military Academy, missing on his first three passes.
The Blue Ridge quarterback shook off the early incompletions and got things rolling, completing 11 of his next 16 passes for 345 yards and six touchdowns to lead the Barons to a 50-13 victory at Alumni Field. Blue Ridge (1-1) bounced back from last week’s season-opening loss to Nansemond-Suffolk with a convincing victory.
“After the first loss to Nansemond-Suffolk Academy, we watched film and saw what we needed to correct,” Brewer said, “and everyone worked extra hard in practice this week and everyone bought in. It was a great first win.”
Brewer’s first completion on Saturday was a big one. He hooked up with Diarmid Stewart on a 20-yard touchdown strike on fourth down to give Blue Ridge a 7-0 lead with 8:54 left in the first quarter.
Hargrave (0-3, 0-1) answered on its ensuing drive when Nasir Cole rumbled in from 12 yards out to tie the game at 7-7 midway through the quarter.
Blue Ridge took command from there, opening things up offensively with two more touchdowns in the first quarter. Robby Matos made a great leaping catch on a crossing route and took it to the house for a 35-yard touchdown and a 14-7 lead with 2:42 left in the quarter.
Less than two minutes later, Brewer hit Jackson Lindsey on a drag route and the senior rumbled 56 yards for a touchdown. The Barons added the two-point conversion on a muffed snap on the extra point to take a 22-7 advantage with 39 seconds left in the first.
Brewer proved he could also be effective with his legs in the second quarter when he followed the center to score on a quarterback sneak to make it 29-7 with 7:33 left in the first half.
Down big, Hargrave continued to battle. Quarterback Drew Paston completed a 27-yard touchdown strike to Logan Rader to make it 29-13 with less than four minutes in the half.
Blue Ridge responded just before halftime when Matos hauled in his second touchdown catch of the half, this one a 31-yard grab to build a 36-13 lead at intermission.
The second half was more of the same for the Barons, who added two more touchdowns through the air.
Stewart hauled in a 50-yard touchdown strike in the opening minute of the third quarter to give Blue Ridge a 43-13 advantage. Matos followed with a 39-yard pitch and catch for his third receiving touchdown off the game to cap the scoring.
“Our main focus in practice this week was defense and getting the defense right and just polishing up the offense and doing the little things,” Brewer said. “We did lose our tailback, but hopefully he’ll be back with us in a short time. Overall, everyone really bought in an I’m really proud of my guys.”
Brewer is excited for what this season could hold for the Barons.
“My first win here is great,” he said. “I’m happy here. I like it here. Coach [Jimmy] Wills has done a great job of preparing us and getting us ready. The team works really hard and everyone’s really positive, so I can’t complain at all.”