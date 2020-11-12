Breaking down the biggest changes to sports for the 2020-21 VHSL season

For nearly six months, high school athletes in Central Virginia have hoped and dreamed of the opportunity to resume competition safely amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Virginia High School League made additional strides to making that happen in late October when executive director Dr. Billy Haun announced guidelines for the return to participation.

Here are some of the biggest changes coming.

Soccer

There will be a new look to indirect and direct free kicks this year. Defensive walls will look different. Players must “reasonably” remain at least three feet from each other, or an arm’s length apart on restarts.

The game clock will stop at the first natural stopping point after the 20-minute mark of each half to allow for the sanitation of hands and game balls and for a water break.

Basketball

The jump ball will be eliminated from play for this season. Instead, the visiting team receives the first possession of the game. If a game goes into overtime, a coin toss will determine which team is awarded the ball first.