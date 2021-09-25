Boys XC remains undefeated

Girls defeat Central Woodstock but fall to Meridian, Skyline

William Monroe cross country teams hosted their first home meet in two years at the Greene County Community Park, starting the action by honoring the seniors: Erich Prachar, Ashton Savage and Gabriel Bailey, all first-year XC runners, and veterans Olivia Hoffacker and four-year runner, former state qualifier and All Central Virginia top-15 runner Conrad Bruton.

The humidity last Wednesday had the runners dripping sweat after their warm up, but when the siren sounded the Lady Dragons charged off the line with Central Woodstock, Meridian and Skyline high schools to cover the challenging 3.1 mile course.

Skyline’s Ava Bordner took control of the race breezing through the hilly course in a time of 22:39.

Monroe was led by Sydney Orange, followed by Elli Pursel, Livia Kilby, Olivia Hoffacker, Eliah Dojack, Lillie Davis and Elizabeth Kilby to round out the top seven. The ladies fell to Meridian and Skyline while defeating Central Woodstock.

The boys toed the line with a cloud cover and the sticky humidity lingering in the air. At the sound of the siren, off they went with a string of Monroe runners leading the way around the soccer pitch before entering the shady woods.