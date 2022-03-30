 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Boys soccer: stalemate with Turner Ashby

  • 0

Boys soccer jump-started the season with a 5-0 win at Broadway on Monday, March 14. Friday’s game was a zero-score match for a 0-0 tie against Turner Ashby at home. Both sides’ defenses did their jobs well, and a lot of yellow cards (and a few red cards) were handed out during the game.

The boys will face Broadway away on Monday and Spotswood at home at 7 p.m. on Friday, April 1.

The girls soccer team beat Broadway 8-0 on the road Monday, March 14, and will face them again at home at 7 p.m. Monday, March 28.

